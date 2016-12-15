2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - No. 3 (Dec. 15)

Keiser (Fla.) earns first-ever No. 1 ranking

December 15, 2016

By Nikki Sherrill, Communications and Sports Information Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) makes its first-ever appearance as the No. 1 program in NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving this month. The Seahawks earned the top spot after gathering 49 points and three first-place votes in the newest installment of the 2016-17 NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The next Top 10 Poll will be released Thursday, Jan. 19.





Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2002-03):

• The Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) captured all three first-place votes in the third Coaches’ Poll, making program history with its first appearance in the top spot. Keiser takes over the No. 1 ranking from the defending national champion, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), who comes in at No. 3 this edition.

• Since the last poll came out, Keiser earned a win against Rollins (Fla.), 146.5-96.5. The Seahawks also placed second out of 11 programs at the SCAD Invite (Ga.). Daniel Hartley led the way for the Seahawks as he won the 200-yard backstroke and was on two winning relay teams – 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley.

• The Seahawks will next see the water on Jan. 6 as they head to Miami for the Florida International Invitational.

• The 2016 national runner-up, No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) continues to sit one spot behind the Seahawks in the poll. The Bees return the NAIA Men’s Swimmer of the Year in Joel Ax, who won the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle in last season’s national meet while setting new meet records. In the latest meet for the Bees, Ax picked up another win as he swam a 1:39.27, 200-yard freestyle mark. The Bees hosted the SCAD Invite and placed fourth.

• Next up for SCAD Savannah is the Converse Quad in Spartanburg, S.C. on Jan. 7.

• The rest of the top five saw little change – No. 3 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) and No. 5 WVU Tech.

Poll Methodology

• Top 10 team ratings are conducted by a committee of NAIA Swimming and Diving coaches four times during the season.

• The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll No. 3



RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) 1 3 Keiser (Fla.) 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3 1 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5 5 WVU Tech 6 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 7 9 Thomas (Ga.) 8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9 7 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 10 10 Asbury (Ky.)

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 2