2016-17 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - No. 3 (Dec. 15)

Bees remain at No. 1

December 15, 2016

By Nikki Sherrill, Communications and Sports Information Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 spot in the 2016-17 NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Bees gathered 50 total points and three first-place votes to maintain their control. The next Top 10 Poll will be released Thursday, Jan. 19.





Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2002-03):

• SCAD Savannah (Ga.) maintains the top spot as the No. 1 team in the water. The Bees spent all of last season ranked at No. 1, and they eventually won their third national championship in 2016. The squad gathered three first-place votes and 50 total points to stay put at No. 1.

• The Bees currently hold three top times this season, with senior Julie Woody controlling two events – 50-yard freestyle (23.44) and 100-yard freestyle (51.34). Lydia Reinhardt owns the pool in the 200-yard butterfly, clocking in a time of 2:03.26.

• In their last meet, the Bees hosted 14 other teams at the annual SCAD Invite. Both Woody and Reinhardt set school records at the event and also recording their NAIA Top Times. The team found a third-place finish at the meet, and will be back in the water after the new year for the Converse Quad in Spartanburg, S.C.

• Right behind SCAD Savannah remains Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). Since the last poll, the Tigers competed at the Phoenix Invite in Hyde Park, Ill., where they placed fifth out of a 14-team field. Three school records were re-written after the event as seniors Tiffany Ray and Hayley Ronci, as well as sophomore Andrea Vega, broke records early in the season.

• The rest of the top five saw only one shakeup with No. 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) moving up one spot. No. 3 Biola (Calif.) and No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) stayed the same.

Poll Methodology

• Top 10 team ratings are conducted by a committee of NAIA Swimming and Diving coaches four times during the season.

• The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2016-17 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll No. 3



RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (3) 2 2 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) (1) 3 3 Biola (Calif.) (1) 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6 5 Brenau (Ga.) 7 8 College of Idaho 8 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9 NR Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 10 10 WVU Tech

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 2