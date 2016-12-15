Massimino Picks up 800th Win With 77-47 Victory Over Trinity Baptist

Seahawks defeat Trinity Baptist, 77-47.

December 15, 2016

KU HIGHLIGHTS

-Head Coach

has now joined the prestigious 800 win club that includes two other active coaches in Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim.

-

set the school record for career blocks with 88 after his two tonight.

-McClenton had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Sarenac had a game high 17 points including five three pointers.

TURNING POINT

Trinity Baptist got as close as 20-14 when a Keiser 13-0 run broke the game open taking a 33-14 advantage with 7:42 left in the first half of play in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- McClenton scored four of Keiser's first nine points as the Seahawks took an early 9-3 advantage.

- Trinity Baptist closed to within 13-7 but baskets by

and

pushed the margin to 18-9 with 13:15 showing.

- Again the Eagles got to within six at 20-14 when a

layup started a 13-0 run upping the lead to 33-14 at the 7:42 mark.

- The Seahawks closed out the half on a 7-0 spurt to lead 46-24 at the break.

- After TBC scored their first basket of the half, a

three pointer began a 6-0 push extending the advantage to 53-28.

-The Eagles stopped the run briefly but Weaver tallied five of the next seven Keiser points doubling their advantage to 60-30 with 12:26 left in the contest.

-

scored 13 of the final 17 points for the Seahawks as they went on to win the game by a final of 77-47.

TEAM LEADERS

Keiser University

Points: Sarenac, 17

Rebounds: McClenton, 13

Assists: Whittaker/Weaver, 5

Trinity Baptist

Points: Antoine/Mims, 9

Rebounds: Johnson, 6

Assists: Tucker/Perry/Lumene, 2

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

- Five players recorded double figures for the Seahawks.

-Keiser forced 19 turnovers in the contest which led to 19 points.

Keiser (33), Trinity Baptist (0)

UP NEXT

Keiser will resume play during the English Family Classic on Friday at 7:00 PM against Queen City College.

Story courtesy of Keiser Athletics