Massimino Picks up 800th Win With 77-47 Victory Over Trinity Baptist
December 15, 2016
KU HIGHLIGHTS
-Head Coach Rollie Massimino has now joined the prestigious 800 win club that includes two other active coaches in Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim.
- Deion McClenton set the school record for career blocks with 88 after his two tonight.
-McClenton had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Sarenac had a game high 17 points including five three pointers.
TURNING POINT
Trinity Baptist got as close as 20-14 when a Keiser 13-0 run broke the game open taking a 33-14 advantage with 7:42 left in the first half of play in the game.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- McClenton scored four of Keiser's first nine points as the Seahawks took an early 9-3 advantage.
- Trinity Baptist closed to within 13-7 but baskets by Andrija Sarenac and Stanley Whittaker pushed the margin to 18-9 with 13:15 showing.
- Again the Eagles got to within six at 20-14 when a Stefan Zecevic layup started a 13-0 run upping the lead to 33-14 at the 7:42 mark.
- The Seahawks closed out the half on a 7-0 spurt to lead 46-24 at the break.
- After TBC scored their first basket of the half, a Tyrus Weaver three pointer began a 6-0 push extending the advantage to 53-28.
-The Eagles stopped the run briefly but Weaver tallied five of the next seven Keiser points doubling their advantage to 60-30 with 12:26 left in the contest.
- Matt Mckewin scored 13 of the final 17 points for the Seahawks as they went on to win the game by a final of 77-47.
TEAM LEADERS
Keiser University
Points: Sarenac, 17
Rebounds: McClenton, 13
Assists: Whittaker/Weaver, 5
Trinity Baptist
Points: Antoine/Mims, 9
Rebounds: Johnson, 6
Assists: Tucker/Perry/Lumene, 2
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- Five players recorded double figures for the Seahawks.
-Keiser forced 19 turnovers in the contest which led to 19 points.
Ties: 0
Lead Changes: 0
Largest Lead: Keiser (33), Trinity Baptist (0)
UP NEXT
Keiser will resume play during the English Family Classic on Friday at 7:00 PM against Queen City College.