Bronco Men's Basketball Racks Up Record 18 3-Pointers in Upset of York

Hastings (Neb.) defeats York (Neb.), 107-93

December 16, 2016

Story by Adam Maser, Hastings Athletics

Hastings - It was a record setting night for the Hastings College men's basketball team connecting on a school record 18 3-pointers in its 107-93 victory over No. 15 York on Thursday night in Lynn Farrell Arena.



After a fairly slow start to the first half for the Broncos, Rich Williams would drain a 3-pointer to bring HC within two points at 14-12 with 14:30 to go in the first half.



Williams would connect on another deep ball a few minutes later to give Hastings its first lead of the game at 16-15.



For much of the rest of the first half, Hastings and York would show off some shooting skill as both teams connected on better than 50 percent of its 3-pointers as Hastings held a slim 41-40 lead with under 2:00 to go in the first half.



Creighton Buhr would then connect on two free throws before Tyler Hedlund connected from deep leading to him thrusting his fist in the air as Hastings led 46-40.



After a Chris Smith free throw for York, Trey Moore would get into the act connecting from downtown to push the lead to 49-41 at halftime.



Hastings would continue the onslaught in the second half as another deep ball from Moore would push the lead to double digits at 56-46 with 17:22 to go.



Now leading 65-51 following a pair of Williams free throws, Buhr would again find Williams as he would stay hot from downtown connecting again to make it 68-51 with 13:58 remaining.



Less than two minutes later, Williams and Hedlund would go back-to-back from behind the arc as Hastings' lead now grew to 21 at 76-55 with 12:00 to go.



Hastings would push the lead to as many as 28 points before taking the victory 107-93.



Williams finished with a season hight 27 points on a career high seven 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Moore finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting including 4-of-7 from downtown.



Jake Hansen added 16 points on 6-of-10 from the floor while Connor Musiel finished with 12 points and Bart Hiscock added 11 points.



Drew Callaghan just missed a double-double with nine points and nine boards and Hedlund finished with a career hight eight points on 3-of-6 shooting including 2-of-3 from behind the arc.



The Broncos shot 46 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc while York shot 48 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc.



A major difference in the game was Hastings forced the Panthers into 25 turnovers while committing just nine.



Hastings is now 7-7 (3-3) on the year and will be back in action Monday Dec. 19 heading to California to take on Antelope Valley with tip-off set for 5:00 p.m.