Fall Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings Update

Hastings leads the NAIA in the Learfield Director's Cup standings

December 22, 2016

CLEVELAND – The final Learfield Directors’ Cup fall standings for Divisions II and III have Grand Valley State and Washington – St. Louis in first place, respectively. Hastings sits atop the final fall NAIA standings, while Stanford leads the Division I rankings prior to the Bowl Games and the FCS Championship.

Grand Valley State leads DII with 350 total points, Washington – St. Louis leads DIII with 410 total points and Hastings has recorded 288 total points for the lead in the NAIA standings. Stanford leads all of DI with 440 total points

In Division II, Colorado School of Mines is in second place with 324 points, LIU Post is in third place with 257 points, Alaska Anchorage is in fourth with 235.50 points and rounding out the top five is Shippensburg (PA) with 233.50 points.

In Division III, Tufts is in second with 365.50 points, in third is Johns Hopkins with 337.50 points, Calvin is in fourth with 314 points, and Middlebury is rounding out the top five with 268.50 points.

The final fall NAIA standings have Westmont with 231 points in second place, Mid-America Nazarene in third with 224 points, in fourth is Biola with 222 points, and Eastern Oregon completes the top five with 219 points. (NAIA Overall) (NAIA Conference)

The Division I standings currently have UCLA in second with 348 points, North Carolina in third with 320 points, BYU in fourth with 267.50 points and Wisconsin rounding out the top five with 255 points.

The final Division I fall standings will be released Thursday, January 12. The first set of winter standings will be released mid-March.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships. The Directors’ Cup Committee is reviewing the scoring structure for 2016-17 which will be finalized prior to the winter sports standings.

