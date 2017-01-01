Warren Hall Breaks All-Time Scoring Record at Warner (Fla.)

Hall sits at 2,165 career points

January 01, 2017

Story by Warner Athletics

LAKE WALES, Fla.- Warren Hall's left handed lay in with 8:34 left in the second half made him the all time points leader at Warner University. Hall surpassed Josh Hall's scoring record of 2,163 points with a game high 35 points as the Royals took down the visiting Fontbonne Griffins 88-53. Hall now has 2,165 points for his career as he needed 33 to tie entering the game. The nations leading scorer at 34 points per game did not disappoint as he would hit his game average mark to sit atop the Royals all time career scorers. The game was tied 8-8 early in the contest, but the Royals would use a 31-12 run to go up 19 points with 5:05 left in the first half. That would prove to be the largest lead of the first half for the Royals as they would cruise into halftime up 44-28. Hall was very hot from the field in the first half as he shot 70%, going 7-10 and scoring 16 points to lead the Royals into the break. The Royals played very tough defense in the first half, holding the Griffins to only 30% shooting and forcing 11 turnovers.

The second half was much of the same for Hall and the Royals as they came out firing, extending their lead to 27 points, 63-36, within the first six and a half minutes of the second half. Hall would tie the scoring record with 11:43 left in the second half and would have a basket waved off that would have been a slam dunk to break the record, but Hall would drive the lane and switch hands to lay the ball in just a mere two minutes later for the record breaking bucket. Hall came out of the game to a standing ovation from the fans, his teammates, and coaching staff. The Royals would control the rest of the game as they were able to extend their lead by as much as 39 points and go on to win by 35, 88-53.

Hall would lead the Royals with 35 points and 11 rebounds and 6 assists to finish with a double double and just four assists shy of a triple double. The Royals are now 13-1 (3-1) on the season and will be back on the court Saturday December 31 at 4 pm against Bethany Lutheran.