2016-17 DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2
Photo provided by Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-consecutive poll, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locks down the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Lions claimed nine of the 10 first-places votes and 250 total points. The third regular-season installment is scheduled to release on Jan. 17.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)
• Freed-Hardeman repeats as the No. 1 team after ending the 2016 portion of its schedule with a 13-0 record. The Lions are one of four unbeaten teams remaining in NAIA Division I – No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (15-0), No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (13-0) and Montana Western (13-0) are the others.
• The top billing is the 20th for the Lions since the 1999-2000 season, which trails only former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for most during that span.
• Freed-Hardeman currently leads the America Midwest Conference with a 7-0 league mark. The Lions boast a 28.7-point average margin of victory in conference contests.
• Freed-Hardeman returns to the hardwood Tuesday against Williams Baptist (Ark.), before hosting No. 12 Columbia (Mo.) on Thursday.
• No. 2 Lewis-Clark State claimed the remaining first-place vote en route to a second-straight No. 2 ranking. This is the first time that the Warriors have posted consecutive top five rankings since checking in at No. 5 and No. 4 in the first and second regular-season editions during the 2011-12 season.
• Lewis-Clark State’s 15 victories are the second-most in the NAIA, trailing only No. 10 Shawnee State (Ohio), which enters Tuesday with a 17-1 mark.
• No. 3 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson each jumped two places, while No. 5 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) fell two spots to round out the top five.
• No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) posted the greatest upward movement in the poll, jumping four places from its No. 19 position in the Dec. 6 poll. The Phoenix have won three of their last four with their only loss coming against No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.), 91-83, in overtime on Dec. 1. Cumberland takes on Fisk (Tenn.) Saturday before returning to Mid-South Conference (MSC) action on Jan. 9 against Lindsey Wilson.
• Benedictine (Kan.) fell further than any other team with a five-spot fall. The Ravens, who are 7-5 overall, are 1-3 in their four games with all three defeats coming against ranked opponents. Benedictine looks to right the ship Wednesday at Missouri Valley.
• Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma City have been listed in all 207 polls dating back to the start of the 1999-2000 season. No. 6 Vanguard is next in line with 174-straight mentions.
• Eight of 10 conferences are represented in the poll.
• The MSC leads all leagues with five teams represented – Lindsey Wilson, Campbellsville, Shawnee State, Cumberland and No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.).
• In total, 27 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.
• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|Record
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (9)
|13-0
|250
|2
|2
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (1)
|15-0
|242
|3
|4
|Westmont (Calif.)
|12-1
|231
|4
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|13-0
|228
|5
|3
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|9-2
|216
|6
|T6
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|12-1
|207
|7
|T6
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|14-2
|206
|8
|9
|Oklahoma City
|11-1
|192
|9
|8
|Lyon (Ark.)
|10-2
|182
|10
|10
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|17-1
|180
|11
|11
|Montana State-Northern
|11-2
|172
|12
|13
|Columbia (Mo.)
|12-2
|156
|13
|14
|Great Falls (Mont.)
|11-2
|153
|14
|12
|Baker (Kan.)
|9-3
|150
|15
|19
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|11-2
|135
|16
|17
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|10-2
|130
|17
|16
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|9-3
|123
|18
|20
|John Brown (Ark.)
|9-4
|108
|19
|14
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-5
|101
|20
|22
|Loyola (La.)
|11-2
|91
|21
|18
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|8-6
|90
|22
|21
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|8-6
|85
|23
|24
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|11-4
|72
|24
|23
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|9-4
|63
|25
|25
|Carroll (Mont.)
|11-3
|47
Dropped from the Top 25: none
Others receiving votes: Montana Western 40; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 39; Talladega (Ala.) 33; Biola (Calif.) 19; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 8; Wiley (Texas) 8; William Penn (Iowa) 8; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6; William Woods (Mo.) 6; Xavier (La.) 4.