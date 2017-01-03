2016-17 DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locks down No. 1 spot for second-straight edition

January 03, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Communications and Sports InformationPhoto provided by Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-consecutive poll, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locks down the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Lions claimed nine of the 10 first-places votes and 250 total points. The third regular-season installment is scheduled to release on Jan. 17.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)

• Freed-Hardeman repeats as the No. 1 team after ending the 2016 portion of its schedule with a 13-0 record. The Lions are one of four unbeaten teams remaining in NAIA Division I – No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (15-0), No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (13-0) and Montana Western (13-0) are the others.

• The top billing is the 20th for the Lions since the 1999-2000 season, which trails only former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for most during that span.

• Freed-Hardeman currently leads the America Midwest Conference with a 7-0 league mark. The Lions boast a 28.7-point average margin of victory in conference contests.

• Freed-Hardeman returns to the hardwood Tuesday against Williams Baptist (Ark.), before hosting No. 12 Columbia (Mo.) on Thursday.

• No. 2 Lewis-Clark State claimed the remaining first-place vote en route to a second-straight No. 2 ranking. This is the first time that the Warriors have posted consecutive top five rankings since checking in at No. 5 and No. 4 in the first and second regular-season editions during the 2011-12 season.

• Lewis-Clark State’s 15 victories are the second-most in the NAIA, trailing only No. 10 Shawnee State (Ohio), which enters Tuesday with a 17-1 mark.

• No. 3 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson each jumped two places, while No. 5 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) fell two spots to round out the top five.

• No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) posted the greatest upward movement in the poll, jumping four places from its No. 19 position in the Dec. 6 poll. The Phoenix have won three of their last four with their only loss coming against No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.), 91-83, in overtime on Dec. 1. Cumberland takes on Fisk (Tenn.) Saturday before returning to Mid-South Conference (MSC) action on Jan. 9 against Lindsey Wilson.

• Benedictine (Kan.) fell further than any other team with a five-spot fall. The Ravens, who are 7-5 overall, are 1-3 in their four games with all three defeats coming against ranked opponents. Benedictine looks to right the ship Wednesday at Missouri Valley.

• Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma City have been listed in all 207 polls dating back to the start of the 1999-2000 season. No. 6 Vanguard is next in line with 174-straight mentions.

• Eight of 10 conferences are represented in the poll.

• The MSC leads all leagues with five teams represented – Lindsey Wilson, Campbellsville, Shawnee State, Cumberland and No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.).

• In total, 27 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.

• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Record TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (9) 13-0 250 2 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (1) 15-0 242 3 4 Westmont (Calif.) 12-1 231 4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 13-0 228 5 3 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 9-2 216 6 T6 Vanguard (Calif.) 12-1 207 7 T6 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-2 206 8 9 Oklahoma City 11-1 192 9 8 Lyon (Ark.) 10-2 182 10 10 Shawnee State (Ohio) 17-1 180 11 11 Montana State-Northern 11-2 172 12 13 Columbia (Mo.) 12-2 156 13 14 Great Falls (Mont.) 11-2 153 14 12 Baker (Kan.) 9-3 150 15 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-2 135 16 17 Central Methodist (Mo.) 10-2 130 17 16 The Master’s (Calif.) 9-3 123 18 20 John Brown (Ark.) 9-4 108 19 14 Benedictine (Kan.) 7-5 101 20 22 Loyola (La.) 11-2 91 21 18 Bethel (Tenn.) 8-6 90 22 21 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 8-6 85 23 24 Pikeville (Ky.) 11-4 72 24 23 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 9-4 63 25 25 Carroll (Mont.) 11-3 47

noneMontana Western 40; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 39; Talladega (Ala.) 33; Biola (Calif.) 19; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 8; Wiley (Texas) 8; William Penn (Iowa) 8; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6; William Woods (Mo.) 6; Xavier (La.) 4.