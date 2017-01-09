Upset Alert! Panthers Take Down #1 Ranked Cornerstone University 90-81

Webbert scores team high 18 points and Kevin Rich surpasses the 1,500 point milestone

January 09, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Davenport takes down the number one ranked team in Cornerstone University and closes the gap in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference standings. The Panthers won by a score of 90-81 and posted their second win against a number one ranked team in the last three seasons.

surpassed the 1,500-point milestone tonight and senior

almost notched a triple double.

Final Score: #11 Davenport-90 | #1 Cornerstone-81

Location: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Records: Davenport 14-4 (8-2) | Cornerstone 16-2 (9-1)

First Half: DU-35 | Cornerstone-39

Second Half: DU-55 | Cornerstone-42

The opening six minutes of play saw Davenport get off to a slow start as Cornerstone took a 16-4 lead after a lay-up by Eric Readman. The Golden Eagles built up a 15-point lead with 8:32 remaining in the first half, then sophomore

and the Panthers started a comeback. After his second made three-point field goal, Marsh and company completed a nine point run to cut the Golden Eagle's lead to six points. After giving up 29 points in the opening 11 minutes the Panthers held Cornerstone to only 10 points in the remaining 9 minutes.

After Cornerstone led for the entire first half Davenport came out in the second half and shifted the momentum.

nailed a three just under two minutes into the half and gave the Panthers their first lead. Both teams fought back and forth for the lead over the next couple minutes. After a lay-up by

with 14:29 left in the game the Panthers took the lead and would hold this lead for the remainder of the game. Shortly after Czerniawski made the lay-up he stole the ball from Cornerstone and Webbert found

on the wing for a wide open three-point shot. Davenport took a timeout after Bramhill's make and the Panthers turned on the heat following the break. In a matter of one minute

hit a three and Webbert slammed home a break away dunk to build a nine point lead. Down the stretch of this game the big story was how composed the Panthers were on the free throw line, they went 34-38 from the free line while

made ten of those. Davenport played phenomenal defense in the second half, holding Cornerstone to 4/16 from behind the arc.

The Panthers scored 55 points in the second half and broke the record for most team free throws made in a single game with 34. The previous record was 31 made against Ohio Christian in 2010. Senior

surpassed the 1,500-point milestone when he hit a free throw with 13:38 remaining in the half. He is only the fifth Panther to do so and is 243 points away from tying Nathan Cox for fourth place in program history.

Multiple Panthers made big time contributions tonight. Gamble had a near triple double with 16 points, ten assists and six rebounds. He also added four steals, went 10/12 from the free throw line and led the Panthers to victory. Webbert scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and shot 6/9 from the field. Czerniawski scored 12 points on 6/9 from the field, and Marsh scored eight points in the first half while playing only six minutes. Rich had 12 points and snagged seven rebounds while

had 14 points and six rebounds.

This is the second time in the last three seasons that the Panthers have taken down the number one ranked team in the country. The last time was against Indiana Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the national tournament during the 2014-2015 season 79-75. After other games around the league were completed tonight Davenport is in a three way tie for third place and all are one game back from first place Cornerstone.

The Panthers will have a tough week ahead of them as they host Indiana Tech on Wednesday and travel to Aquinas College on Saturday.