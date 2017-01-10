Hightower Drops High Jump Record
January 10, 2017
Doane Track and Field opened the 2017 season on Saturday with an impressive start as they hosted the Ward Haylett Invitational. The Tigers posted nine NAIA automatic qualifying marks and eight provisional qualifying marks in the opening meet of the season. One school record was broken while another was challenged.
Meet Highlights
- Dakarai Hightower (JR/Tacoma, Wash.) broke the 32-year record in the high jump, topping the mark of Steve Derr. Hightower went 7-04.25, topping the previous record by four inches and currently is the overall leader of all college athletes. For a time, his mark was also the top mark in the world for 2017 but has been surpassed by a pair of Russian jumpers.
- Drew Klein (SO/Papillion, Neb.) challenged the pole vault record on Saturday, finishing with a height of 16-06.75. He had three attempts at the school record but narrowly missed out on the mark. His height is currently leading the NAIA.
- Not to be out-done in the high jump and pole vault, the Tigers added a pair of provisional heights. Austin Becker (SO/Norfolk, Neb.) hit a jump of 6-07.00 in the high jump while Holden Oelke (SR/Hickman, Neb.) posted a height of 15-00.00 in the pole vault to put their names on the NAIA charts.
- De'Andre Miller (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) currently has the top mark in the NAIA in the triple jump after he posted a leap of 48-02.50 to hit the NAIA automatic qualifying standard. Shingai Kusena (JR/Marondera, Zimbabwe) posted a provisional leap of 46-04.25.
- Chris Svoboda (SR/Saint Paul, Neb.) hit two NAIA marks on the day to lead all Tigers. In the weight throw, he hit an automatic distance with a toss of 58-03.00. In the shot put, his throw of 50-00.50 met the provisional standard.
- Zach Brittain (JR/Grand Island, Neb.) added an automatic distance in the weight throw with a mark of 56-08.00. Ben Berreckman (JR/Holdrege, Neb.) met the provisional distance with a toss of 50-08.00 in the shot put.
- The women's high jump produced the most NAIA automatic marks on the day as three Tigers qualified for nationals. Shay Brown (SO/Roca, Neb.) hit the top height with a mark of 5-07.00, second-best in the NAIA. Alexis Dale(FR/Ravenna, Neb.) and Claire Sintek (SO/Norfolk, Neb.) each hit a height of 5-05.00 to join Brown as the first three Tigers to officially qualify for nationals on the day.
- Abi Mohr (JR/McCook, Neb.) punched a ticket to nationals with a pole vault mark of 11-05.00, an automatic qualifier.
- Two Tiger throws met the provisional standard in the shot put. Kate Grint(FR/Ord, Neb.) posted a throw of 43-00.50 while Jasmine Lewis (FR/Duncan, Neb.) had a toss of 42-07.00.
- The women's 4x400m relay team capped off the day in the final women's event with a provision qualifying time. The squad of Kylie Gokie (SR/Lincoln, Neb.),Rachel Bramhall (SR/Papillion, Neb.), Kalyn Brannagan (SR/Shelton, Neb.) andEmily Harsin (JR/Syracuse, Neb.) ran a time of 4:02.71.
Up Next for the Tigers
- Doane will stay home once again next week when they host the Scott Nisely Memorial Classic on January 14. Field events begin at 10 AM with running events scheduled for 10:30 AM.