Saint Francis' Donley Named AFCA National Coach of the Year

Hall of Fame coach guides team to program's first-ever national title

January 10, 2017

By Vince Thompson, AFCA Director of Media RelationsPhoto provided by Saint Francis Athletics

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Northwest Missouri State’s Adam Dorrel, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Pete Fredenburg and Saint Francis’ (Ind.) Kevin Donley were voted 2016 AFCA National Coach of the Year winners, announced today by the American Football Coaches Association. Dorrel won in Division II, Fredenburg won in Division III and Donley won in NAIA.



All Coach of the Year winners are selected by a vote of the Active I AFCA members (coaches at four-year schools) in their respective divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935. The AFCA Coach of the Year award is the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and is the only one chosen exclusively by coaches.

Adam Dorrel earned his second-straight AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year award, and third overall, by leading the Bearcats to a 15-0 record, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) title and a second-straight Division II national championship. In his six seasons as the head coach, Dorrel has led Northwest Missouri State to three national titles, four MIAA championships and six straight playoff appearances. He has an overall record of 76-8 and has led Northwest Missouri State to 30 straight victories, the longest current win streak in all of college football. Prior to being named the head coach, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Bearcats from 2007 to 2010, and helped the team to four straight national championship game appearances and the 2009 national title.

Pete Fredenburg earned his first AFCA Division III National Coach of the Year award in 2016 by guiding Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) to a 15-0 record, the American Southwest Conference (ASC) title and the program’s first Division III national championship. The 15 victories in 2016 are a school and an ASC single-season record. In 19 years as the head coach at UMHB, Fredenburg has an overall record of 196-38 with 14 ASC titles and 15 trips to the NCAA Division III playoffs. He has won nine AFCA Regional Coach of the Year honors and nine ASC Coach of the Year crowns.

Kevin Donley earned his first AFCA NAIA National Coach of the Year award after guiding Saint Francis (Ind.) to a 13-1 record and the program’s first NAIA national title in 2016. He has an overall record of 302-129-1 in 37 years as a head coach at Saint Francis, California (Pa.), Georgetown (Ky.) and Anderson (Ind.)a record of 188-44 in his 19 years with the Cougars. He has led Saint Francis to 12 Mid-States Football Association Mideast League titles, a 188-44 record and been named conference coach of the year 10 times in his 19 years at the school. Donley is the winningest coach in NAIA history and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2013.

The winners were announced today at the AFCA Victory Luncheon during the 2017 AFCA Convention in Nashville. They will also be honored at the inaugural American Football Coaches Awards show, to be televised live tonight on CBS Sports Network at 9 PM EST.



2016 NAIA Finalist for AFCA National Coach of the Year: Drew Cronic, Reinhardt (Ga.); Kevin Donley, Saint Francis (Ind.); Mike Grossner, Baker (Kan.); Chuck Morrell, Montana Tech; Chris Oliver, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Steve Ryan, Morningside (Iowa).



