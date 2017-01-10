Two-Time Defending Champion Missouri Baptist Begins 2017 Ranked No. 1

Spartans seek a third national title

January 10, 2017

Story by Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After becoming the third school to win multiple NAIA National Invitational Championships, Missouri Baptist earns the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll with 106 points. The Spartans look to start the 2017 season as they will face Ottawa (Kan.) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Spartans finished the 2016 season with a record of 33-1, with their only loss coming to NCAA Division II Quincy (Ill.). Missouri Baptist defeated Grand View (Iowa) in three-straight sets (38-36, 25-22,25-21) to win the National Invitational title.

2016 NAIA national runner-up Grand View enters the new season ranked No. 2 after a season of posting a 20-8 record under Head Coach Danan Cruz, earning 95 points.

Rounding out the top five is Warner (Fla.) with 88 points, Lourdes (Ohio) with 82 points and Park (Mo.) with 73 points.

The first regular season Top 10 poll of the 2017 season will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The first NAIA player, setter and defender of the week awards will be awarded on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For a look at all of the polls in 2017, please see below.

NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | Preseason | Jan. 10, 2017

RANK SCHOOL (1st PLACE VOTES) 2016 RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 Missouri Baptist (10) 33-1 106 2 Grand View (Iowa) 20-8 95 3 Warner (Fla.) 23-7 88 4 Lourdes (Ohio) 25-5 82 5 Park (Mo.) 21-11 73 6 Robert Morris (Ill.) 31-8 66 7 Clarke (Iowa) 20-11 60 8 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 26-9 44 8 Hope International (Calif.) 13-7 44 10 Missouri Valley 12-16 35

Others receiving votes: Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 24; Graceland (Iowa) 22

#NAIAMVB