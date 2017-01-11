NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week – No. 1 (Jan. 11)
January 11, 2017
NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 9 Bethel (Ind.) (16-3, 6-1 Crossroads) at RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (15-4, 4-3 Crossroads)
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 3 p.m. EST | Ariel Arena | Mount Vernon, Ohio
• No. 9 Bethel (Ind.) heads to Mount Vernon, Ohio, to take on RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) in the first NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.
• Bethel leads the all-time series 9-1. The last time Mount Vernon Nazarene defeated Bethel was on Feb. 14, 2015, 87-74.
• Bethel currently holds a five-game winning streak, including a victory over then-No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan.
• Mount Vernon Nazarene is coming off a tough week, facing two top-five matchups in a three game span, then-No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan and then-No. 2 Saint Francis (Ind.). The Cougars defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 92-80, but fell to Saint Francis 73-51.
• Bethel has 52-straight mentions in the Top 25. The last time the Pilots were not ranked was on Dec. 11, 2012.
• The Pilots are ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total rebounding margin (11.4) and No. 5 in rebounding defense (31.4).
• The Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in total rebound defense (29.7) and No. 4 in total scoring offense with 1,761 points.
• Mount Vernon Nazarene is led by Joey Schmitz, who is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA in three-point field goal percentage (50.5).
• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.
• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.
Around NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball
(Through games played on Jan. 10)
• Rochester (Mich.) leads the NAIA with 20 wins, followed by Northwestern (Iowa) at 18 and Cornerstone at 16.
• There are no undefeated teams remaining.
• There is currently one school searching for its first win of the season.
• David Everage of Montreat (N.C.) holds the highest field goal percentage in the NAIA at 71.8 percent (74-103).
• Northwestern is leading the NAIA in team scoring, averaging 92.4 points per game. Senior guard Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) leads the nation in scoring at 33.8 points per game.
• Ohio Christian scored a NAIA season-high 149 points in a game this season – Jan. 10 Ohio Christian vs. USCAA Wright State-Lake (Ohio).
• Rochester leads the NAIA in scoring defense, as the Warriors are allowing only 59.9 points per game.
• Warner leads the nation in assists per game (21.2).
• Warner’s Nick Macon is averaging 2.8 steals per game, which is tops in the NAIA.
• Grant Greenberg of Saint Mary (Kan.) passed Danny Manning to become the all-time leading scorer in Kansas college history, as he recorded a career-high 49 points in a double-overtime victory over Southwestern (Kan.), 104-103. Greenberg sits at
• Greenberg leads the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball with 578 points and now has 2,993 points in his career.
• Bethel head coach Mike Lightfoot announced his retirement after 30 years of coaching at Bethel (Ind.). Lightfoot currently sits at 779 career wins.
• Robert Morris (Ill.) head coach Al Bruehl is approaching his 600th career win. Bruehl currently sits at 594 wins. Coach Bruehl announced he will retire following the 2016-17 season.
• Point Park (Pa.) head coach Bob Rager is approaching his 400th career win. Rager sits at 387 wins.
• Other Top 25 matchups this week:
o Tuesday – No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan def. No. 15 Taylor (Ind.), 91-79
o Wednesday – No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) at No. 21 Northwestern Ohio
o Wednesday – RV Indiana Tech at No. 8 Davenport (Mich.)
o Wednesday –No. 24 Briar Cliff (Iowa) at No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
o Thursday – No. 5 Eastern Oregon at RV Oregon Tech
o Thursday – No. 18 Keiser (Fla.) at No. 6 Warner (Fla.)
o Saturday – No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan at No. 3 Saint Francis (Ind.)
o Saturday – No. 9 Bethel (Ind.) at RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
o Saturday – RV Florida Memorial at No. 18 Keiser (Fla.)
• 2016-17 Player of the Week:
o Nov. 29: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Dec. 7:Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
o Dec. 14: Daniel Woll, Huntington (Ind.) | Release
o Jan. 4: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Jan. 11: Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
• The 26th Annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held on March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Mo. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.
• For more information of NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball, click here.
• For the complete list of statistical leaders, click here.