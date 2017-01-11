NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week – No. 1 (Jan. 11)

Bethel (Ind.) and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) meet in Crossroads League play

January 11, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media InternNo. 9 Bethel (Ind.) (16-3, 6-1 Crossroads) at RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (15-4, 4-3 Crossroads)Saturday, Jan. 14 | 3 p.m. EST | Ariel Arena | Mount Vernon, Ohio• No. 9 Bethel (Ind.) heads to Mount Vernon, Ohio, to take on RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) in the first NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.• Bethel leads the all-time series 9-1. The last time Mount Vernon Nazarene defeated Bethel was on Feb. 14, 2015, 87-74.• Bethel currently holds a five-game winning streak, including a victory over then-No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan.• Mount Vernon Nazarene is coming off a tough week, facing two top-five matchups in a three game span, then-No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan and then-No. 2 Saint Francis (Ind.). The Cougars defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 92-80, but fell to Saint Francis 73-51.• Bethel has 52-straight mentions in the Top 25. The last time the Pilots were not ranked was on Dec. 11, 2012.• The Pilots are ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total rebounding margin (11.4) and No. 5 in rebounding defense (31.4).• The Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in total rebound defense (29.7) and No. 4 in total scoring offense with 1,761 points.• Mount Vernon Nazarene is led by Joey Schmitz, who is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA in three-point field goal percentage (50.5).• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.• The NAIA Network ( www.NAIANetwork.com ) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 10)

• Greenberg leads the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball with 578 points and now has 2,993 points in his career.