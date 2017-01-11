NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report – No. 1 (Jan. 11)

Statesmen face the Ravens in the Heart of America Athletic Conference play

January 11, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 17 Benedictine (Kan.) (10-5, 7-4) at No. 4 William Penn (Iowa) (13-2, 9-2)

Thursday, Jan. 12 | 7:30 p.m. CST | Penn Gymnasium | Oskaloosa, Iowa

Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet



• Thursday night features a Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) regular season matchup between No. 4 William Penn (Iowa) and No. 17 Benedictine (Kan.) at 7:30 p.m. CST.

• William Penn is on a two-game winning streak after earning a 97-76 road win against Clarke (Iowa) on Monday.

• The Ravens are coming off a loss to RV Grand View (Iowa), 80-75.

• The Statesmen lead the all-time series against the Ravens, 3-0. The last time these two teams met was on March 2, 2016, where William Penn won, 83-70.

• William Penn leads the NAIA in total rebounds per game (48.0) and is ranked No. 3 in scoring offense per game. The Statesmen are led by Torren Jones, who is ranked No. 1 in total rebounds per game (12.5) and No. 1 total rebounds (187). Jones is also ranked No. 6 in total scoring (315).

• Benedictine is ranked No. 15 in the NAIA in scoring defense per game (68.9) and No. 17 in 3 point field goal percentage defense (30.4). The Ravens are led by Andre Yates, who ranks No. 20 in the NAIA in points per game (18.8).

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s official video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

(Through games played on Jan. 10)• LSU Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 15-0 record.• There are four teams tied for the most wins in the NAIA – Columbia (Mo.), Georgetown (Ky.), Biola (Calif.) and Pikeville (Ky.). All four teams boast 16 wins.• Two programs are still searching for their first victory.• LSU Alexandria lands the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here • Joshua Simmons of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) earned the national Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here • Taran Buie, a guard from Science & Arts (Okla.), leads Division I in scoring with 27.6 points per game. He has netted at least 20 points in 10 of his 12 games.• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds a strong rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with a 12.5 average and 187 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Chris Coffey of Georgetown (Ky.) with 171.• With 8.8 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 123 total assists in 14 games.• Make sure to check out Small College Basketball (SCB) and keep up on the latest news around all levels of small college basketball. Founded by John McCarthy, the SCB exists to unite all people with a passion for small college basketball and to serve as ambassadors for the game. SCB will conduct a Hall of Fame Classic event, manage a Hall of Fame and coordinate the Bevo Francis lifetime award. To learn more about SCB and nominate individuals for the Bevo Francis award, click here.o Monday – (RV) Grand View (Iowa) def. (17) Benedictine (Kan.), 80-75o Tuesday – (3) Biola (Calif.) def. (RV) Hope International (Calif.), 69-55o Thursday – (17) Benedictine (Kan.) at (4) William Penn (Iowa)o Thursday – (25) Park (Mo.) at (6) Columbia (Mo.)o Thursday – (12) Pikeville (Ky.) at (RV) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)o Thursday – (14) Arizona Christian at (RV) Hope International (Calif.)o Saturday – (9) Dalton State (Ga.) @ (18) William Carey (Miss.)o Saturday – (11) Montana Western @ (15) Montana State-Northerno Saturday – (21) Dillard (La.) @ (13) Talladega (Ala.)o Saturday – (20) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ (RV) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)o Saturday – (RV) Langston (Okla.) @ Wiley (Texas)

The 80th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held in Kansas City, Mo., and the iconic Municipal Auditorium. The event is the longest continuous national collegiate tournament in any sport and runs March 15-21. It is a 32-team single elimination format and draws approximately 40,000 fans to the Kansas City area each year. The bracket will be officially announced March 9th. For more information on the 2016 national championships, go to www.NAIAHoops.com

• For a complete list of statistical leaders, click here.

• For more information on Division I Men’s Basketball, click here.