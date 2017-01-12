Oklahoma Wesleyan's Ruiz, Machado, and Obradovic Compete at MLS and USL Soccer Combines

Ruiz Eligible for MLS Draft

January 12, 2017

Story by Kelli Elmore, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Oklahoma Wesleyan men's soccer seniors Caio Ruiz, Fernando Machado, and Perica Obradovic were recently invited to the MLS (Major League Soccer) and USL (United Soccer League) combines. Ruiz and Obradovic were invited to an invitation only combine in Las Vegas, NV, where clubs such as the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew were present, amongst others. The player spent three days training for an opportunity to be looked at for the upcoming MLS super draft.

First team All-American, Fernando Machado, was invited to attend a trial in Charlotte, NC. Charlottes USL team and the Colorado Rapids were there looking for potential professional prospects.

"I can't express how proud I am of these young men. Their passion and professionalism has set them up for success. We know that these opportunities don't guarantee professional contracts, but it is a great honor that they have the opportunity to perform in front of some of the best clubs in the United States, with the hopes of getting a professional contract," said Oklahoma Wesleyan Head Coach, Jamie Peterson.

Caio Ruiz was added to the MLS super draft list of players eligible to be selected. Ruiz is the first Oklahoma Wesleyan University player to be put in the MLS draft. "Caio has worked extremely hard for this opportunity. I know Caio has the quality to make it and I pray he gets the opportunity to show his God given talent," said Coach Peterson. "I believe Caio and others have been a blessing to our program and they are a huge part of why OKWU has risen to one of the top NAIA programs in the nation."

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by Adidas, will take place on Friday, January 13th at the LA Convention Center.

http://www.mlssoccer.com/superdraft/2017/prospects