Warriors Knock off Second Straight Top 25 Opponent with win over Davenport

January 12, 2017

Story by Tyler Stevenson, Indidana Tech Athletics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team knocked off its second straight Top 25 team as they defeated No. 8-ranked Davenport, 85-66, on Wednesday evening at the DU Student Center in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play.

It is Tech’s first win vs. a top-10 team, and their first against the Panthers, since the Warriors defeated #3 Davenport, 57-47, on January 25, 2012 in Fort Wayne.

Miles Robinson led the Warriors with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists, scoring 15 of his 20 points from the free throw line, while CJ Bussey added 19 points off the bench. Scott Schwieterman scored 15 points while Lavonte Davis added 12, and each grabbed five rebounds. Tanner Watkins chipped in eight points and dished out a game-high five assists.

The Panthers would get out to a 7-6 lead two and a half minutes into the game, but the Warriors would use a 12-6 spurt to take a 18-13 lead with just under 12 minutes to go in the first half. After Davenport tied it up at 18, Tech would go on a 10-1 run and finished the half leading 37-27 after Bussey knocked down a deep three-pointer with four seconds left on the clock.

The Orange and Black would open the second half on an 11-4 run to extend their lead to 17 points with just over four minutes gone in the half. The visitors would hold a double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game, growing the lead to 19 points late in the game and cruising to the 85-66 victory.

The Warriors would hold the Panthers to 38.3% from the floor and 21.4% from the three-point line, and just 16.7% from downtown in the first half, while Tech shot over 50% from the floor and beyond the arc in the second half, and went 20-24 from the free throw line.

Tech (14-5, 9-2 WHAC) moves into second place in the WHAC with the win and returns home on Saturday as they host Siena Heights. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.