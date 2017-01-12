NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Game of the Week - No. 1

Mid-South Conference contest sends No. 23 Pikeville to No. 15 Cumberland

January 12, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Photo provided by Cumberland Athletics

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.) (12-5, 2-2 MSC) at No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) (12-3, 1-2 MSC)

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 2:00 p.m. CST | Lebanon, Tenn.

Live Video – Provided by Cumberland Athletics



• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

• A Top 25 contest pairs up two programs in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) as the first NAIA Network Game of the Week for the 2016-17 season. The No. 23 Bears of Pikeville (Ky.) head to Tennessee to take on No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) as control of the conference remains up for grabs.

• This will be the first meeting between the two this season, with the regular season series finale coming on Feb. 16 in Pikeville. Last season saw each program picking up one win against the other, with the home team coming away winners both times.

• The Phoenix look to get the rebounding advantage as they have one of the top rebounders in the league. Nicole Bowers ranks No. 2 in defensive rebounds per game (8.9), No. 3 in total rebounds per game (13.4), No. 5 in offensive rebounds per game (4.5) and No. 5 in total rebounds (174). Bowers also averages 17.08 points per game to lead her squad.

• The Lady Bears hope to make a statement from the arch as they rank No. 1 in total 3-point field goals made (171) and No. 2 in 3-point percentage (.397). On average, Pikeville hits 10.1 3-pointers a game led by the No. 1 player in that category, Devin Conley who hits 3.3. Conley also ranks No. 4 in total three’s made (50).

• In the MSC standings, the two find themselves in the middle of the pack with Pikeville at No. 5, while Cumberland has the slight advantage at No. 4. Last season, the two ended the season close by with Pikeville tied at No. 3 and Cumberland right behind them. Both teams punched tickets to the national championship last season with Pikeville falling in the semifinals and Cumberland in the second round.

Around NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 11)

• In the second-consecutive Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) has earned a No. 1 ranking. The Lady Lyons are sitting at an unblemished 16-0 record this season.

• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (17-0) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (15-0) join the Lady Lions as the only remaining unbeatens left in the NAIA.

• Every program in Division I has at least one win to its name at this point in the season.

• MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), last season’s national champion, comes into this week at No. 5. With a 10-4 overall record, the Pioneers currently sit on top of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) conference standings and are looking to make their sixth-consecutive trip to the national championship.

• Jade Jones from Wayland Baptist (Texas) was named National Player of the Week after going 21-of-29 from the field (72.4) in a win over then-No. 19 John Brown (Ark.). For the complete release, click here.

• Daniela Wallen, a two-time Player of the Week this season, leads the NAIA in points per game with 24.2 (339). Lewis-Clark State has two players leading different statistical categories, as Brittany Tackett has been shooting .675 from the field, while Caelyn Orlandi averages 6.9 assists per contest. Rebounding wise, Texas College's Linet Juma averages 15.5 a game to give her the advantage in Division I.

• Shawnee State (Ohio) averages 91.6 points a game, while Oklahoma City has a NAIA-best .505 field goal percentage. Vanguard (Calif.) brings down an average of 20.7 rebounds per game – a Division I high.

• Brewton-Parker (Ga.) produced a game-high 14 blocks in a win over Blue Mountain (Miss.). Joy Hadley recorded nine of those blocks to lead the game.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Thursday – No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.) at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

o Thursday – No. 9 Lyon (Ark.) at No. 24 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)

o Thursday – No. 19 Benedictine (Kan.) at RV William Penn (Iowa)

o Thursday – RV Martin Methodist (Tenn.) at No. 21 Bethel (Tenn.)

o Saturday – No. 25 Carroll (Mont.) at No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

o Saturday – No. 10 Shawnee State (Ohio) at No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.)

o Saturday – No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.) at No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.)

o Saturday – No. 20 Loyola (La.) at No. 21 Bethel (Tenn.)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• For the first time in NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Championship history, the event will be hosted in Billings, Mont., at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Action will run from March 15-21 for the 37th annual event. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.