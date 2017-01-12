Gore Named 2016 Select Sport America-NAIA National Coach of the Year

Northwestern Ohio Coach Gore led team to first national title

January 12, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Stuart Gore of Northwestern Ohio has been named the 2016 Select Sport America-NAIA Coach of the Year, the NAIA announced Thursday. Gore led the Racers to their first ever NAIA women’s soccer national title. The announcement occurred Thursday at the National Soccer Coaches’ Association of America (NSCAA) National Convention in Los Angeles.

“Receiving this award means my team gave everything they had for each other and played up to the ridiculously high standard that I set for them every day. Of course I’m honored to be named NAIA coach of the year, but I see myself as just another part of the jigsaw puzzle,” Northwestern Ohio Head Coach Stuart Gore said. “Every piece of the puzzle is just as important as the others, it’s the only way to solve the puzzle and see the picture we’ve collectively created.”

Gore guided Northwestern Ohio to its third-straight NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Tournament and its second title game appearance. The Racers battled the defending national champion, Spring Arbor (Mich.), to a 1-0 victory, on Dec. 3.

“Winning the National Championship is something the players will look back on when they’re older and realize how big of an achievement they have accomplished,” said Gore. “We have made history for and within our University by being the first program at UNOH to win the National Championship, and that is something I really hope they treasure.”

After completing his fourth season at Northwestern Ohio, Gore has compiled a record of 80-12-5 (.825). The Racers, who have been ranked in 31-straight polls, received a spot in the top 10 in every poll this season while finishing 2016 with a 23-2-1 record.

“For me personally, the 2016 season brought both very exciting and sad aspects with it. We have six seniors, five of whom have been here from the inception of our program, who essentially made the commitment to come to a team that did not exist yet. In their UNOH careers, they have experienced big highs in winning conference championships and progressing through the national tournament,” said Gore. “However, they have also experienced huge lows, such as losing on penalties in the conference tournament final in our very first season and falling short in the 2014 National Championship game. Our seniors were the driving force that led our team this season and I couldn’t be more elated to send them out on top.”

Gore engineered a Northwestern Ohio team that produced five All-America team members. The Racers were led by Camillia Andersen, who led the NAIA in total goals (35) and total points (77). She also finished the season ranked No. 2 in total game winning goals (8) and No. 4 in goals per game (1.35). After defeating Spring Arbor, the Racers finished the season ranked No. 1 in total goals (99) and total shutouts (20).

The 2016 Select Sport America-NAIA National Coach of the Year is voted on by the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association and is announced at the annual National Soccer Coaches’ Association National Convention. To be eligible, a head coach must be selected as their conference or unaffiliated group coach of the year or lead their team to the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship postseason play.