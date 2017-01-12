Hastings' Champenoy Named NSCAA Coach of the Year

First-season coach leads Broncos to undefeated season, national title

January 12, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 24-0-1 overall record and national title under his belt, Aaron Champenoy of Hastings (Neb.) has been named the 2016 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year. In just his first season at the helm of the Broncos, Champenoy has brought yet another award to the Hastings’ campus with his personal honor. This announcement occurred Thursday at the National Soccer Coaches’ Association of America (NSCAA) National Convention in Los Angeles

“This is a great and humbling honor but I have to credit my guys,” said Champenoy. “They win the games. They believed in me and they know how much this entire year meant to me. It's very validating after a really difficult year. But to see it all come together was amazing. It’s been a fairytale story for us.”

After claiming both the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) regular season and tournament titles, Champenoy’s squad earned the No. 1 overall seed in the national championship with an undefeated record heading into postseason competition. The Broncos continued its dominance with wins over Friends (Kan.) (3-1), Marymount California (5-4 in PKs), West Virginia Tech (2-1) and Grand View (Iowa) (2-1) to advance to HC’s first national title game since 2011 when it lost to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 3-2.

Champenoy and his team squared off against last season’s champion Rio Grande (Ohio) for the title in Delray Beach, Fla. After the three previous matches going into overtime or PKs for Hastings, Champenoy did not want his team to continue that streak with the red banner on the line. Heading into halftime, the match was scoreless and Champenoy challenged his team to seal the game and not force extended minutes.

“I told them to relax a little, we've been in this situation before and there was no reason to panic,” said Champenoy. “If we took care of all the little things, the big things would take care of themselves. We talked about how we get better and stronger the longer the game goes.”

The halftime talk worked as the 57th minute of action saw Eric Birighitti thread the needle to find Lucas Venegas for the only goal of the game. HC would earn its second national title with a 1-0 victory. With another win to their name, the Broncos became the first team to win a title with an unblemished record since Lindsey Wilson accomplished the feat in 2011.

“This was a very special group of guys, they were tremendous all season and bought into my way of crazy,” said Champenoy. “We had very high expectations coming into the final site, but we built this team with the mentality we had to defend as a team and never stop working. We honestly kept the same mentality we had all year. We had to stay humble but hungry and not let anyone outwork us and defend from the front back.”

Last season saw a rare opening in the Hastings men’s soccer head coach spot as Chris Kranjc, who took the same job at NCAA DII Alabama Huntsville, stepped away from the lead of the Broncos. Champenoy saw this as his time to make a move to the NAIA power in Hastings after starting the men’s soccer program at Saint Thomas (Texas) in 2007. While at Saint Thomas, Champenoy amassed an 82-61-11 record and brought in two regular season titles for the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC). He was also honored as the RRAC Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, with two national qualifying years (2010 and 2013). Champenoy is a product of Bellevue (Neb.) where he played from 1998-2001, and he could not wait to get back to his Nebraska roots.

“I inherited a great program built by Coach Kranjc and we wanted to carry on that tradition but put our own stamp on it,” said Champenoy. “The one thing that wasn't going to change was the relentless effort and heart. My players are everything to me. I put everything I had into this team every day and these guys bought into me and my vision and gave me everything they had in return.”

With the honor, Champenoy is the first Hastings Coach to win the award since Kranjc did it in 2010 after his journey to the national title. With one year, a regular season, conference tournament and now national title on his Hastings’ resume, Champenoy and his Broncos will be back in action next fall as they try to repeat as champions and become the first to do so since Lindsey Wilson in 2001.