Curry Wins 300th Game at Union (Ky.)

97-64 victory helps coach hit milestone

January 12, 2017

Story Provided By Jay Stancil, Union Athletics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Tim Curry collected his 300th win as the Union College head women’s basketball coach with an impressive 97-64 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) victory over visiting Truett McConnell (Ga.) on Wednesday.

“Three hundred wins at Union is a great testament to the type of players that I have been fortunate to have in our program over the years,” said Curry. “This is their accomplishment. I have just been the beneficiary of their success.”

In his 16th season with the Bulldogs, Curry has amassed a record of 300-194 at Union. Curry has led the team to five NAIA National Championship Tournament appearances, five AAC Tournament championships, and two AAC regular-season crowns. Under his tutelage, the Bulldogs have produced seven NAIA All-Americans, five AAC Players of the Year, two AAC Freshmen of the Year, one AAC Defensive Player of the Year, and 29 all-conference team members.

Curry’s players have been successful in classroom as well as 54 have earned Academic All-Conference honors with 17 being named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete honoree. Additionally, 11 made the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team with four collecting CoSIDA Academic All-America Team honors. Last year, Lydia Nash was named the CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division Player of the Year.

For his career, Curry is closing in on another milestone as he boasts an overall record of 392-306 in his 22 seasons as a head coach.

Union put together one of its best performances of the season in recording the 33-point victory over Truett McConnell.

The Bulldogs (12-6 overall, 6-5 AAC) shot a season-best 53.3 percent from the floor, connecting on 32-of-60 shots. Union also had its best night at the free-throw line in going 23-of-27 (85.2 percent).

Five Bulldogs scored in double figures with Kasey Young’s 18 points leading the way. Maci Spence netted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Dannika Prater knocked in 13 points. Aaliyah Lumson and Brianna Adler followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Union led from wire-to-wire was not really threatened after the first quarter. After jumping out to a 10-1 lead, the Bulldogs saw the margin dwindle to 10-6. The teams traded baskets for bit, but Union closed the frame on a 9-0 run to take a 27-12 advantage into the second.

Truett McConnell (9-9 overall, 5-6 AAC) tried to fight back in the second, getting the deficit down to 10. However, the margin never got any closer as Union took a 45-33 lead into the break.

The Bulldogs put the clamps down in the third, outscoring the Lady Bears 35-15 in the frame. Union used a 16-2 to surge midway through the quarter to open up a 74-43 cushion before eventually claiming an 80-48 advantage by period’s end.

It was more of the same in the fourth as Union’s lead swelled to as much as 36 en route to the 97-64 decision.

For Truett McConnell, Quinlan Hughes led the way with 14 points with Anna Murr knocking in 13. Janae’ Simpson rounded things out with 12 points.

Union won the battle on the boards, outrebounding Truett McConnell 47-35.

Up Next

Union plays host to Columbia (S.C.) in another AAC contest Saturday at 4 p.m.