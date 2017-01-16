No. 9 Bethel (Ind.) Wins Sixth-Straight in NAIA DII Game of the Week

Pilots defeat Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 82-70

January 16, 2017

Mount Vernon, Ohio – No. 9 Bethel College (Ind.) traveled to (RV) Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Saturday afternoon in the NAIA D-II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week and claimed a 82-70 victory.

The win improves Bethels' season mark to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in the Crossroads League while the Cougars drop to 15-5 and 4-4 in league play.

Bethel began the game with the hot start connecting on their first seven field goal attempts for a quick 17-4 lead. Senior guard Caleb Oetjen led the way for the Pilots scoring 10 of the first 17 points on a pair of triples and two lay-ups.

After a Mount Vernon Nazarene timeout the Cougars regrouped using an 11-0 run to close the deficit to two (17-15) before Oetjen and Ryan Wassink connected on a pair of jumpers to give the Pilots an eight point cushion (23-15) with 11:04 left to play in the first half. Both teams traded baskets for the rest of the half with Bethel heading into halftime with a 41-34 lead.

The second stanza began with the Cougars scoring the first seven points in the half to knot the score at 41 apiece.

The Pilots answered back over the next seven minutes using a 27-12 run to increase their lead to 68-53 midway through the half. It would be a run the Cougars could never overcome as the play of Oetjen, who tossed in a career-high 26 points, closed out the contest.

Offensively, Bethel finished the game shooting 57 percent from the field (31-of-54) including 54 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-11) and 82 percent from the charity stripe14-of-17). Bethel also controlled the rebounding margin by a commanding 42-24 count.

Defensively, the Pilots had a strong effort as they held the Cougars to just 38 percent from the field (25-of-65) and 31 percent from long range(9-of-29).

Oetjen’s 26 points would lead a balanced Bethel attacked as he also chipped in five assists and five rebounds in the winning effort. Clay Yeo came off the bench for BC adding 17 points while Jordyn Coon chipped in 11 points and Paul Forman 10 points, respectively.

The Cougars were led by Trey McBride who finished with a double-double of 24 points, and 10 steals to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Bethel, who currently holds the top spot in the Crossroads League, looks to build on their six-game win streak hosting two nationally-ranked opponents in No. 15 Taylor University (Ind.) on Tuesday, January 17 and No. 3 University of Saint Francis (Ind.) on Saturday, January 21.