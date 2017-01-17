NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Game of the Week - No. 2

No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) hosts in-state foe No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

January 17, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Photo provided by Saint Xavier Athletics

NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) (14-6, 8-3 CCAC) at No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (18-1, 10-1 CCAC)

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1 pm CST | Chicago, Ill.

• A Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) battle highlights this week of matchups as No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) heads across the state to take on No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) to see who can gain ground in the conference.

• Saint Xavier sits in the No. 2 spot in the conference with only one loss in the CCAC to its name. This lone loss came to No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.), 80-70. For Olivet Nazarene, it boasts an 8-3 CCAC record, also with a loss to St. Francis. Last season in the conference, Olivet Nazarene took the crown with Saint Xavier right behind at No. 2 in the postseason conference ratings.

• This is the first meeting between the two programs this season. The last meeting between the Tigers and Cougars saw an Olivet Nazarene win to advance to the conference finals where the Tigers eventually won. Saint Xavier holds the slight edge in the history of matchups with a 4-3 record against Olivet Nazarene.

• Both teams punched tickets to the National Championship last year with Olivet Nazarene using its sharp shooting to make a run to the quarterfinals before getting knocked out. Saint Xavier saw its appearance end in the second round. Both teams have earned a spot in the national championship consecutively every year since 2013.

• The Cougars hope to have the advantage on the defensive side, as they rank No. 1 in blocks per game (6.9) and total blocks (132), along with No. 4 in the NAIA in defensive rebounds per game (31.1.). Saint Xavier is led by Kara Krolicki, who ranks No. 3 in 3-pointers made per game (3.4) and total 3-point field goals (65). The All-American leads her team and is ranked No. 5 in total scoring (401) with 21.1 points per game.

• Historically, Olivet Nazarene has found its stride behind the arc. This game should be no different as the Tigers seem to have the offensive edge over the Cougars. The Tigers rank No. 1 in scoring offense per game (108.7), total scoring (2,065), 3-point field goals per game (14.30) and 3-pointers made (272). Olivet Nazarene is led by Jess Learned, who averages 17.2 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and .5 blocks per game.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 16)

• No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) remains as the top team in the NAIA with an unblemished 18-0 record. The Fighting Saints are the No. 1 team in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, and have earned the ranking in the last two editions. Last season, St. Francis was knocked out in the first-round of the NAIA National Championship.

• Southeastern (Fla.) also remains with a perfect record at 16-0, joining St. Francis as the only unbeatens. Southeastern is enjoying its best start in program history and its highest ranking in the poll at No. 8.

• Five programs are tied with the most wins in the nation at 18 – St. Francis, Concordia (Neb.), Saint Xavier (Ill.), Reinhardt (Ga.) and Davenport (Mich.).

• Last season’s national champion, Marian (Ind.) is currently No. 5 in the most recent poll. The Knights are 17-3 and hold a conference-best 7-1 record. The red banner in 2016 represents the first-ever title in program history after defeating Southern Oregon, 59-48.

• Eight conferences still have an undefeated leader this far into league play – Cascade Collegiate Conference, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, North Star Athletic Association, River States Conference, The Sun Conference and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

• Indiana Wesleyan suffered its first conference loss to Saint Francis (Ind.), 60-55, to fall to 7-1 in the Crossroads League.

• This week’s National Player of the Week honor went to Lauren Mcbryar of Saint Francis (Ind.). Mcbryar helped lead her team to two upsets as she scored 43 points on the week, going 9-of-12 from the arc and 16-of-24 from the field. For the complete release, click here.

• Shann Sellers of Friends (Kan.) remains as the leading scorer once again as she averages 24.8 point per game with 447 total so far this season. Sellers also leads the NAIA in steals per game with 6.2. Megan Klein of Dickinson State (N.D.) has the rebounding advantage as she brings down 14.9 a game with 253 on the year.

• Only one program remains without a win in the NAIA.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Wednesday – No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) at No. 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)

o Friday – RV Valley City State (N.D.) at No. 24 Dickinson State (N.D.)

o Saturday – No. 11 Morningside (Iowa) at No. 2 Concordia (Neb.)

o Saturday – No. 6 Davenport (Mich.) at RV Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• Since 1998, Sioux City, Iowa, has been the home of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. The 26th annual 32-team, single-elimination championship takes place at the Tyson Events Center from March 8-14. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.