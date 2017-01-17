NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3

Freed-Hardeman holds steady at No. 1

January 17, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Communications and Sports InformationPhoto by Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Lions once again claimed nine of the 10 first-place votes and 250 total points. The fourth regular-season edition is scheduled to release on Jan. 31.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)

• Freed-Hardeman tops the Coaches’ Poll for the third-consecutive edition and 21st time in program history. The Lions’ top-billing total trails former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for most since the start of the 1999-2000 season.

• The Lions enter the week 17-0 – one of three unbeaten teams in Division I – including an 11-0 mark in the American Midwest Conference. Through its 11 league games, Freed-Hardeman has been nothing short of dominant, averaging a 28.7 margin of victory. The Lions’ most dominant win came on Jan. 12 when they defeated St. Louis Pharmacy (Mo.), 88-29.

• Freed-Hardeman returns to the court for back-to-back home games against Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) on Thursday and Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) on Saturday.

• No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 3 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) stand strong for a second-straight poll, while No. 5 Vanguard cracks the top five for the first time since holding the No. 1 ranking on Dec. 8, 2015.

• Lewis-Clark State boasts a 19-0 record to join Freed-Hardeman among the unblemished, while also tying No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) (19-1) for the most wins in the NAIA. The Warriors, who claimed the 10th first-place vote, set solo atop the Frontier Conference standings with a 7-0 record in the league.

• Lindsey Wilson (17-0) is the third and final unbeaten team in Division I. The Blue Raiders put their perfect mark on the line Thursday at Georgetown (Ky.).

• Shawnee State, No. 10 Baker (Kan.), No. 15 Benedictine (Kan.), No. 17 Bethel (Tenn.) and No. 18 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) all jump four places to highlight the positive movement in the poll.

• Conversely, defending national champion MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) slid 11 spots from No. 5 to No. 16. The Pioneers have lost three-straight, including a 61-53 defeat against unranked Evangel (Mo.) last Thursday.

• Three new teams join the Top 25: No. 19 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 21 Biola (Calif.) and No. 25 Montana Western. Among the trio, only Wayland Baptist was ranked earlier this season.

• Biola most recently found itself in the Top 25 on Dec. 4, 2012, while Montana Western has not been ranked since the 2006-07 campaign.

• Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma City have been listed in all 207 polls dating back to the start of the 1999-2000 season. No. 6 Vanguard is next in line with 174-straight mentions.

• Eight of 10 conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference are the two leagues without representation.

• The Mid-South Conference leads all conferences with five teams in the poll – Lindsey Wilson, Shawnee State, No. 8 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.).

• In total, 29 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.

• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.



2016-17 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Jan. 17)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Record TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (9) 17-0 250 2 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (1) 19-0 242 3 3 Westmont (Calif.) 16-1 233 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-0 227 5 6 Vanguard (Calif.) 16-1 218 6 10 Shawnee State (Ohio) 19-1 206 7 8 Oklahoma City 14-1 201 8 7 Campbellsville (Ky.) 17-3 193 9 9 Lyon (Ark.) 13-2 190 10 14 Baker (Kan.) 13-3 178 11 11 Montana State-Northern 14-3 171 12 12 Columbia (Mo.) 14-3 164 13 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-2 156 14 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-4 140 15 19 Benedictine (Kan.) 11-5 135 16 5 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-5 133 17 21 Bethel (Tenn.) 11-7 108 18 22 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 12-6 106 19 RV Wayland Baptist (Texas) 13-2 104 20 17 The Master’s (Calif.) 12-4 99 21 RV Biola (Calif.) 13-4 82 22 23 Pikeville (Ky.) 13-6 79 23 18 John Brown (Ark.) 11-6 73 24 24 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 12-5 66 25 RV Montana Western 14-3 63



Dropped from the Top 25: Great Falls (Mont.) (No. 13); Loyola (La.) (No. 20); Carroll (Mont.) (No. 25)



Others receiving votes: Loyola (La.) 60; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 28; Carroll (Mont.) 27; Great Falls (Mont.) 14; LSU Shreveport (La.) 12; Talladega (Ala.) 9; William Penn (Iowa) 8; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7; William Woods (Mo.) 7; Xavier (La.) 3; Montana Tech 3.