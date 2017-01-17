2016 - 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Jan. 17

LSU Alexandria (La.) remains with the No. 1 rank

January 17, 2017

By: Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LSU Alexandria (La.) remains the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Generals are the only undefeated team in NAIA Division I with a 17-0 record. The fourth regular-season Top 25 will be announced Jan. 31.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• LSU Alexandria (La.) earns its seventh all-time No. 1 ranking, which is tied for seventh most since 2000. The Generals have now gone back-to-back polls in the No. 1 position.

• As the only undefeated team remaining at 17-0, LSU Alexandria has won by an average margin of nearly 17 points.

• As a team, the Generals nationally rank No. 5 statistically in field goal percentage defense (.390) and No. 6 in blocks per game (4.4).

• LSU Alexandria recorded all eight first-place votes and 188 total points.

• Holding steady at No. 2 is Georgetown (Ky.). The Tigers raked in 182 total points to remain in the second position (outright or tied) for the fifth-straight week.

• Rounding out the top five is Columbia (Mo.), who climbs into the No. 3 rank as the Cougars earn 174 total points, No. 4 William Penn (Iowa) and No. 5 Westmont (Calif.).

• Carroll (Mont.) has the most positive movement within the poll after climbing 10 spots from No. 23 to No. 13 in the latest edition.

• Pikeville leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 54-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to Georgetown (49-straight) and is followed by Talladega (Ala.) (42-straight).

• Six teams enter into the Top 25 as newcomers: No. 17 Grand View (Iowa), No. 18 William Jessup (Calif.), No. 19 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), No. 20 SAGU (Texas), No. 22 Faulkner (Ala.) and No. 24 Graceland (Iowa).

• William Jessup and SAGU were both in the Top 25 at some point last season.

• Grand View was last ranked on Dec. 6 (No. 13), while Faulkner and Our Lady of the Lake were both ranked in the preseason poll on Oct. 25.

• The Sooner Athletic Conference lands the most teams in the Top 25 with four: Oklahoma City, Texas Wesleyan, SAGU and Mid-America Christian (Okla.).

• Nine of 10 conferences claim at least two ranked programs.

• There have been 37 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 13, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia at nine No. 1 recognitions.

• Robert Morris, now a NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2016 – 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Jan. 17 (No. 3)





RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2016-17 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) (8) 17-0 188 2 2 Georgetown (Ky.) 17-1 182 3 6 Columbia (Mo.) 17-1 174 4 4 William Penn (Iowa) 14-2 168 5 7 Westmont (Calif.) 16-2 161 6 7 Dalton State (Ga.) 14-1 153 7 3 Biola (Calif.) 16-2 149 8 5 Oklahoma City 13-2 146 9 11 Montana Western 16-2 144 10 12 Pikeville (Ky.) 18-3 139 11 8 Wiley (Texas) 16-2 132 12 16 Texas Wesleyan 15-2 122 13 23 Carroll (Mont.) 15-3 109 14 21 Dillard (La.) 11-5 108 15 13 Talladega (Ala.) 14-5 87 16 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 13-5 85 17 NR Grand View (Iowa) 10-4 84 18 20 Cumberlands (Ky.) 15-4 83 19 NR Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 10-4 82 20 NR SAGU (Texas) 14-4 73 21 10 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 12-5 65 22 NR Faulkner (Ala.) 12-5 61 23 19 William Woods (Mo.) 13-5 51 24 18 William Carey (Miss.) 11-4 42 24 NR Graceland (Iowa) 14-5 42

Dropped from rankings: No. 14 Arizona Christian, No. 17 Benedictine (Kan.), No. 21 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 23 LSU Shreveport (La.) and No. 25 Park (Mo.).

Others Receiving Votes: Montana State-Northern 40; LSU Shreveport (La.) 32; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 23; Vanguard (Calif.) 23; Hope International (Calif.) 22; Feed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 18; Benedictine (Kan.) 16; Park (Mo.) 13

^ Previous ranking occurred Jan. 3, 2017