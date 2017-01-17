NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week – No. 2

Fire look for revenge on the Royals

January 17, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

No. 6 Warner (Fla.) (17-2, 6-2 Sun) at RV Southeastern (Fla.) (11-9, 2-5 Sun)

Thursday , Jan. 19 | 7 p.m. EST | The Furnace | Lakeland, Fla.

• No. 6 Warner (Fla.) heads to Lakeland, Fla., to take on RV Southeastern (Fla.) in the second NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

• The Fire look to get revenge on the Royals, as Warner defeated Southeastern, 109-70, earlier this season.

• Warner is currently on a three-game winning streak with victories over then-No. 15 Saint Thomas (Fla.), then-No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) and Ave Maria (Fla.).

• Southeastern is coming off a loss to Webber International (Fla.), 83-79.

• Since the last matchup between the Fire and the Royals on Dec. 1, Warner has gone 10-1 and defeated two Top 25 opponents -- St. Thomas and Keiser. Southeastern boasts an 8-5 mark, including two wins against Top 25 teams – then-No. 7 Taylor (Ind.) and then-No. 14 Bethel (Ind.).

• Warner leads the NAIA in assists per game (21.3) and is ranked No. 2 in assist to turnover ratio (1.7). The Royals are led by Warren Hall, who paces the NAIA in points per game (31.2) and is ranked No. 2 in total scoring (593).

• Southeastern is ranked No. 18 in the NAIA in total blocks and led by Wesley Johnson with 33 total blocks (1.6 blocks per game).

Around NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 16)

• Cornerstone (Mich.) owned the No. 1 ranking in the third regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll that was released on Jan. 10. The next Top 25 poll will be released on Jan. 24. For the complete rankings, click here.

• Rochester (Mich.) leads the NAIA with 21 wins, followed by Northwestern (Iowa) at 19 and Cornerstone at 18.

• There are no undefeated teams remaining.

• There is currently one school searching for its first win of the season.

• Joel Johnson of Corban (Ore.) holds the highest field goal percentage in the NAIA at 69.8 percent (120-172).

• Asbury (Ky.) is leading the NAIA in team scoring, averaging 106.6 points per game. Senior guard Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) leads the nation in scoring at 31.2 points per game.

• Ohio Christian scored a NAIA season-high 149 points against USCAA Wright Stat-Lake (Ohio) on Jan. 10.

• Rochester leads the NAIA in scoring defense, as the Warriors are allowing only 61.1 points per game.

• Warner leads the nation in assists per game (21.2).

• Mikon Hewitt of St. Thomas (Fla.) is averaging 3.0 steals per game, which is tops in the NAIA.

• The 26th Annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held on March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Mo. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.

• For more information of NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball, click here.

• For the complete list of statistical leaders, click here.