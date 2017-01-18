NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Game of the Week - No. 2

A Top-10 matchup occurs Saturday between No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio)

January 18, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

Photo provided by Lindsey Wilson Athletics

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (17-0, 5-0 MSC) at No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) (19-1, 5-0 MSC)

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 2:00 p.m. EST | Portsmouth, Ohio

Live Video – Provided by Shawnee State Athletics

• A Top 10 contest pairs up two programs in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) as the second NAIA Network Game of the Week for the 2016-17 season. The No. 4 Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) head to Ohio to take on No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) as control of the conference remains up for grabs.• This will be the first meeting between the two this season, with the regular season series finale coming on Feb. 23 in Columbia, Ky. Shawnee State leads the all-time series 14-3, with the Lady Bears winning the last two matchups.• Shawnee State is on a five-game winning streak after defeating the then-No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.) Tigers, 83-75, on Jan. 14.• Lindsey Wilson remains unbeaten with a season record of 17-0. The Blue Raiders look to continue on their success in the Mid-South Conference matchup.• The Blue Raiders look to get the rebounding advantage as they have one of the top rebounders in the league. Kayla Styles ranks No. 4 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (8.6), No. 9 in total rebounds per game (11.1) and No. 12 in total rebounds (166). Styles also averages a .552 field goal percentage.• The Lady Bears hope to make a statement from the arc as they rank No. 8 in total 3-point field goals made (141) and No. 5 in 3-point percentage (.373). On average, Shawnee State hits 7.0 3-pointers a game led by the No. 1 player in 3-point field goal percentage, Bailey Cummins (.522).• In the MSC standings, the two find themselves tied for the lead of the conference. Last season, the two ended the season close, with Shawnee State winning the regular season conference title with a conference record of 12-2, followed by Lindsey Wilson with a 10-4 record. Both teams punched tickets to the national championship tournament last season.• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 17)