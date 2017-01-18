NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Game of the Week - No. 2
January 18, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
Photo provided by Lindsey Wilson Athletics
NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (17-0, 5-0 MSC) at No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) (19-1, 5-0 MSC)
Saturday, Jan. 21 | 2:00 p.m. EST | Portsmouth, Ohio
• This will be the first meeting between the two this season, with the regular season series finale coming on Feb. 23 in Columbia, Ky. Shawnee State leads the all-time series 14-3, with the Lady Bears winning the last two matchups.
• Shawnee State is on a five-game winning streak after defeating the then-No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.) Tigers, 83-75, on Jan. 14.
• Lindsey Wilson remains unbeaten with a season record of 17-0. The Blue Raiders look to continue on their success in the Mid-South Conference matchup.
• The Blue Raiders look to get the rebounding advantage as they have one of the top rebounders in the league. Kayla Styles ranks No. 4 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (8.6), No. 9 in total rebounds per game (11.1) and No. 12 in total rebounds (166). Styles also averages a .552 field goal percentage.
• The Lady Bears hope to make a statement from the arc as they rank No. 8 in total 3-point field goals made (141) and No. 5 in 3-point percentage (.373). On average, Shawnee State hits 7.0 3-pointers a game led by the No. 1 player in 3-point field goal percentage, Bailey Cummins (.522).
• In the MSC standings, the two find themselves tied for the lead of the conference. Last season, the two ended the season close, with Shawnee State winning the regular season conference title with a conference record of 12-2, followed by Lindsey Wilson with a 10-4 record. Both teams punched tickets to the national championship tournament last season.
• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.
Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball
(Through games played on Jan. 17)
• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (19-0) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (17-0) join the Lady Lions as the only remaining unbeaten teams left in the NAIA.
• Every program in Division I has at least one win to its name at this point in the season.
• Chanel Roberts from Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was named National Player of the Week after leading the Blue Raiders to two Top 25 victories. For the complete release, click here.
• Claire Lamunu of Vanguard (Calif.) leads the NAIA in points per game (24.4).
• Lewis-Clark State has two players leading different statistical categories, as Brittany Tackett has been shooting .702 from the field, while Caelyn Orlandi averages 7.0 assists per contest.
• Rebounding wise, Texas College's Linet Juma averages 16.2 a game to give her the advantage in Division I.
• Shawnee State (Ohio) averages 91.4 points a game, while Oklahoma City has a NAIA-best .499 field goal percentage. Vanguard (Calif.) brings down an average of 17.3 rebounds per game – a Division I high.
• Brewton-Parker (Ga.) produced a game-high 14 blocks in a win over Blue Mountain (Miss.) and a win over Coastal Georgia (Ga.). Joy Hadley recorded 21 total blocks between the two contests.
• This week’s Top 25 matchups:
o Monday – No. 19 Wayland Baptist (Texas) def. No. 7 Oklahoma City, 78-72
o Tuesday – No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) def. No. 20 The Master's (Calif.), 75-68
o Wednesday – No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) at No. 10 Baker (Kan.)
o Thursday – No. 20 The Master's (Calif.) at No. 3 Westmont (Calif.)
o Thursday – No. 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) at No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio)
o Saturday – No. 24 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) at No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
o Saturday – No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at No. 11 Montana State-Northern
o Saturday – No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio)
o Saturday – No. 9 Lyon (Ark.) at No. 12 Columbia (Mo.)
