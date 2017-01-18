NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - No. 4

Grand View grapplers hold top ranking for 36th-straight poll

January 18, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Locking down the No. 1 ranking for yet another week in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, Grand View (Iowa) has now held the top spot for 36-straight installments, the national office announced Wednesday. The Vikings claimed 188 points in the fourth regular-season installment. The fifth edition is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• For the 41st time in program history, which is the most for any institution since the start of the 2000-01 season, Grand View (Iowa) maintains the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll. The Vikings, hoping for their sixth-straight national title, have held the mark in 36-straight installments.

• The last time Grand View was not ranked No. 1 was on Oct. 17, 2012.

• The Vikings boast 12 ranked grapplers, with 11 falling in the top six of their weight classes.

• Four of the 10 weight classes are led by individuals from Grand View – Jacob Colon (133 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds) and Dean Broghammer (285 pounds).

• All four Vikings remain at the top of their weight classes for another week as Grand View traveled to the NWCA Duals in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where it earned first-place out of 16 programs. Colon took a 13-0 major decision over Indiana Tech’s Mitch Pawlak to win the 133 pound class. Henderson and Broghammer also won by major decisions with a 12-0 MJ for Henderson over Indiana Tech’s John Weldon, and an 11-0 MJ victory was taken by Broghammer in the 285 pound class over Oscar Martinez of Indiana Tech.

• Colon is the defending national champion in his weight class and has only two losses on the year coming to NCAA Division I grapplers. The Vikings travel to Marshall, Mo., for the Missouri Valley Invitational Jan. 20 for their next competition.

• Four of the remaining individual leaders remained in control of their weight classes – Tyler Fraley, William Baptist (Ark.) (141 pounds), Victor Hughes, Baker (Kan.) (149 pounds), Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (157 pounds) and Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.) (197 pounds). Hugo Perez of Midland (Neb.) took over the 125 pounds class from his previous ranking of No. 2, while Charles Sharon of Campbellsville (Ky.) moved up from No. 3 in the 184-pound class.

• For the third-straight installment, Indiana Tech comes in at No. 2. Bringing in 10-ranked athletes, the Warriors are 11-4 on the year. Senior Mitch Pawlak leads his team with a No. 2 ranking in 133 pounds, the highest individual ranking for any Warrior. In taking on then-No. 11 Concordia (Neb.), Pawlek helped his team to a win with three-straight falls.

• The rest of the top five saw adjustments this edition as Montana State-Northern slid up two spots to No. 3, No. 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) making a large jump forward nine spots, and Great Falls (Mont.) rounding out the group at No. 5 after a four-place move forward.

• No. 20 Northwestern (Iowa) is the lone newcomer to the Top 20. The Raiders are led by Andras Lukacs-Farkas, who is currently ranked No. 4 in 174 pounds. The Hungary native is coming off a 15-5 major decision over Doane’s Kyle Hoffman.

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the six national qualifying groups.

• One day prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his geographic area into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a qualifying group ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 16 individuals in each weight class is based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first place vote, 18 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll was determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 188 2 2 Indiana Tech 71 3 5 Montana State-Northern 65 4 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 61 5 9 Great Falls (Mont.) 56 6 4 Menlo (Calif.) 54 7 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 53 8 6 Oklahoma City 49 T9 3 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 46 T9 7 Southern Oregon 46 T11 11 Concordia (Neb.) 45.5 T11 16 Life (Ga.) 45.5 13 11 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 43 14 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 40 15 9 Midland (Neb.) 38 16 19 Southeastern (Fla.) 33.5 17 18 Morningside (Iowa) 31.5 18 17 Cumberland (Tenn.) 28.5 19 8 Missouri Valley 26.5 20 RV Northwestern (Iowa) 26

York (Neb.) (20)Baker (Kan.) 25.5; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 24.5; Dickinson State (N.D.) 23; York (Neb.) 22.5; Eastern Oregon 18.5; Brewton –Parker (Ga.) 18; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 18; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 18; Benedictine (Kan.) 11.5; Hastings (Neb.) 9.5; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 7; Bacone (Okla.) 4; Doane (Neb.) 4; Simpson (Calif.) 3; Calumet (Ind.) 2.5; Lyon (Ark.) 2; Bethany (Kan.) 1.5125 – Hugo Perez, Midland (Neb.)133 – Jacob Colon, Grand View (Iowa)141 – Tyler Fraley, Williams Baptist149 – Victor Hughes, Baker (Kan.)157 – Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)184 – Charles Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)197 – Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.)285 – Dean Broghammer, Grand View (Iowa)