2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - No. 4 (Jan. 19)

Keiser extends hold at No. 1

January 19, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics and Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In just its second-ever appearance at the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Poll, Keiser (Fla.) earned all first-place votes, the national office announced Thursday. The Seahawks extend their time at No. 1 in the fourth installment of the ratings after starting the season at No. 3. The final Coaches’ Poll will be released Feb. 16.





Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2002-03):

• The Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) captured four first-place votes to remain as the top program in NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving. Keiser is now in its second-consecutive appearance at No. 1. After starting at No. 3 this season, the Seahawks have taken over the ratings thus far in the season.

• In their last two meets, the Seahawks have earned second-place. During the SCAD Invitational in Savannah, Ga., Keiser finished second out of 11 teams. With 613.5 points, the Seahawks finished just behind NCAA Division II Wingate (N.C.). Andrei Stukov took the 50-yard freestyle (20.57), Daniel Hartley won the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.02) and the 200-yard freestyle relay team took the win with a time of 1:22.68 to round out the Seahawks victories in Savannah.

• Next up, Keiser will see the water against Thomas (Ga.) in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the Lake Lytal Aquatic Center.

• Continuing to sit right behind Keiser in the rankings is No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.). The Bees are coming off a 175-86 win over NCAA Division II Tampa (Fla.). Six individual wins were taken by the Bees, with Joel Thatcher and Joel Ax each earning three. Thatcher caught wins in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:29.88), 100-yard backstroke (53.44) and 400-yard individual medley (4:02.28). Ax earned his victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.11), 100-yard freestyle (44.32) and 500-yard freestyle (4:28.56).

• The Bees will next travel to Atlanta, Ga., for competition against NCAA Division I Georgia Tech and Florida State.

• The rest of the top five saw no changes this edition – No. 3 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas), tied at No. 5 WVU Tech and Cumberlands (Ky.).

Poll Methodology

• Top 10 team ratings are conducted by a committee of NAIA Swimming and Diving coaches five times during the season.

• The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll No. 4



RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) (4) 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (1) 3 3 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) T5 5 WVU Tech T5 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 7 7 Thomas (Ga.) T8 7 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) T8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10 10 Asbury (Ky.)

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 3