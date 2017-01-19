School Records Fall In Morningside Victory

Morningside breaks three school records in win over Mount Marty

January 19, 2017

Story by Dave Rebstock, Morningside Athletics

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside College’s men’s basketball team broke three school records in a 125-74 victory against Mount Marty College on Wednesday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs, who improved their record to 15-6 overall and 5-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), set new single-game school records with 46 field goals, 26 3-point field goals and 33 assists.

Morningside bombed in a whopping 15 3-point field goals in the second half alone when it went on a 70-27 second half scoring blitzkrieg to put the Lancers away after the hosts had led 55-47 at the intermission. The Mustangs made 15 of 20 3-point field goal attempts for a sizzling 75.0 percent in the second half and finished the game with 26 treys in 44 attempts for 59.1 percent. The Mustangs shot 60.5 percent from the field overall.

The Mustangs shattered their former standard of 18 3-pointers in a game first set against Iowa State University in 2000 and matched against Ashford University in 2005. Morningside’s 26 3-point field goals was the third highest total in NAIA history and the 41 combined 3-pointers between the two teams were just two shy of matching the NAIA national record of 43 3-pointers in a game between Multnomah University and New Hope Christian College last season.

Morningside’s 46 field goals and 33 assists broke its former single-game standards of 45 field goals and 30 assists.

Brody Egger, a sophomore guard from Urbandale, Iowa, led the Mustangs’ long range bombers with a 10-for-15 shooting performance from the 3-point arc to tie a Morningside individual record for 3-point field goals in a game previously set by Brad Schmit against Dana College in 2003. Egger finished with a career-high 34 points for the Mustangs’ top single-game scoring performance of the season.