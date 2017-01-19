2016-17 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - No. 4 (Jan. 19)

Bees earn third-straight No. 1 ranking

January 19, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Maintaining the No. 1 ranking for the third-straight installment, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remain as the top program in the 2016-17 NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Bees gathered 63 points and all first-place votes to maintain their control. The final Coaches’ Poll of the season will be released Feb. 16.





Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2002-03):

• With five first-place votes, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) maintains the top spot as the No. 1 team in NAIA for the third-straight poll. The Bees spent all of last season ranked at No. 1, and they eventually won their third national championship in 2016. SCAD Savannah has only not been ranked No. 1 this season in the first poll.

• The Bees currently hold four top times this season, with senior Julie Woody controlling three events – 50-yard freestyle (23.44), 100-yard freestyle (51.34) and 100-yard backstroke (57.86). Lydia Reinhardt has also contributed to the top times with a 200-yard butterfly time of 2:03.26 to lead the NAIA.

• The last meet for the Bees saw a 162-100 team loss to NCAA Division II Tampa (Fla.), but some individual victories also occurred. Woody took the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.20) and 100-yard freestyle (51.79), while Reinhardt earned an individual win in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.69). SCAD Savannah will be back in the water Saturday against NCAA Division I Georgia Southern in Savannah.

• Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) remains right behind SCAD Savannah (Ga.) at No. 2 in the latest edition. Since having nearly two months away from the pool, the Tigers were back in action against NCAA Division II Lewis (Ill.) and Chicago (Ill.) on Jan. 13. The Tigers defeated Lewis 183-92, but fell to Chicago 152-144. Amanda Moran leads Olivet Nazarene as she boasts an NAIA Top Time in the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.48). Moran helped the Tigers in their last meet with three individual first-place finishes – 100-yard backstroke (58.27), 200-yard backstroke (2:06.43) and 100-yard butterfly (59.05).

• The rest of the top five saw no changes from the last Coaches’ Poll – No. 3 Biola (Calif.), No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) and No. 5 Cumberlands (Ky.).

Poll Methodology

• Top 10 team ratings are conducted by a committee of NAIA Swimming and Diving coaches five times during the season.

• The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2016-17 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll No. 4



RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (5) 2 2 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3 3 Biola (Calif.) 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6 6 Brenau (Ga.) 7 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8 7 College of Idaho 9 10 WVU Tech 10 NR Columbia (S.C.)

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 3