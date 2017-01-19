NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report – No. 2 (Jan. 19)

Generals face the Saints in the Red River Athletic Conference Showdown

January 19, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

No. 19 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) (10-4, 5-2) at No. 1 LSU-Alexandria (La.) (17-0, 7-0)Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:00 p.m. CST | The Fort | Alexandria, La.• Saturday night features a Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) regular season matchup between No. 1 LSU-Alexandria (La.) and No. 19 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at 7:00 p.m. CST.• LSU-Alexandria is undefeated this season with a 17-0 record. The closest team to toppling the No. 1 ranked Generals was then-No. 12 Dillard (La.) with a finish of 86-84 ON Nov. 15, 2016.• The Saints are on a three-game winning streak, with their most recent victory over Paul-Quinn (Texas), 126-74.• The Generals lead the all-time series against the Saints, 4-1. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 30, 2016, when LSU-Alexandria won, 79-76.• LSU-Alexandria looks to grab the offensive advantage as the Generals are ranked No. 5 in the NAIA in field goal percentage (.504) and No. 7 in assists per game (18.7).• The Generals offense is highlighted by Brandon Moss, who ranks No. 3 in the NAIA in field goal percentage (.624), and Brian Sylvester, who ranks No. 8 in field goal percentage (.571). LSU-Alexandria’s defense is led by Brian Sylvester, who is ranked No. 6 in total blocks (37) and No. 6 in blocks per game (2.2).• Our Lady of the Lake hopes to make a statement from beyond the arc and defense as the Saints rank No. 1 in 3-point field goals made per game (11.6) and No. 1 in turnover margin (8.7).• The Saints defense is powered by Joe Jackson, who ranks No. 2 in blocks per game (2.6) and No. 5 in total blocks (37). Their offense is driven by PJ Escobar, who ranks No. 7 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.500), and Joe Jackson, who ranks No. 13 in the NAIA in points per game (19.9).• RRAC standings sit with LSU-Alexandria in first-place with a conference record of 7-0, followed by Wiley (Texas) in second-place at 6-1 and Our Lady of the Lake in third-place with a 5-2 record.• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s official video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.• The NAIA Network ( www.NAIANetwork.com ) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 18)• LSU Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 17-0 record.• There are three teams tied for the most wins in the NAIA – Columbia (Mo.), Biola (Calif.) and Pikeville (Ky.). All three teams boast 18 wins.• Two programs are still searching for their first victory.• LSU Alexandria maintains the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here • Ricardo Artis of Wiley (Texas) earned the national Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here. • Jordan Washington, a guard from Talladega (Ala.), leads Division I in scoring with 485 points and 24.25 points per game.• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds a strong rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with a 11.9 average and 203 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Ricardo Artis of Wiley (Texas) with 187.• With 8.8 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 142 total assists in 16 games.• Make sure to check out Small College Basketball (SCB) and keep up on the latest news around all levels of small college basketball. Founded by John McCarthy, the SCB exists to unite all people with a passion for small college basketball and to serve as ambassadors for the game. SCB will conduct a Hall of Fame Classic event, manage a Hall of Fame and coordinate the Bevo Francis lifetime award. To learn more about SCB and nominate individuals for the Bevo Francis award, click here.o Monday – (3) Columbia (Mo.) def. (23) William Woods (Mo.), 71-64o Wednesday – (RV) Benedictine (Kan.) def. (24) Graceland (Iowa), 67-63o Thursday – (RV) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at (2) Georgetown (Ky.)o Thursday – (13) Carroll (Mont.) at (9) Montana Westerno Thursday – (21) Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at (20) SAGU (Texas)o Friday – (19) Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at (RV) LSU Shreveport (La.)o Saturday – (19) Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at (1) LSU Alexandriao Saturday – (8) Oklahoma City at (12) Texas Wesleyano Saturday – (10) Pikeville (Ky.) at (18) Cumberlands (Ky.)o Saturday – (17) Grand View (Iowa) at (24) Graceland (Iowa)

The 80th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held in Kansas City, Mo., and the iconic Municipal Auditorium. The event is the longest continuous national collegiate tournament in any sport and runs March 15-21. It is a 32-team single elimination format and draws approximately 40,000 fans to the Kansas City area each year. The bracket will be officially announced March 9th. For more information on the 2016 national championships, go to www.NAIAHoops.com

