NAIA Offers NACWAA Leadership Institute Grant

NACWAA Leadership Grand application form due Feb. 15

January 20, 2017

Courtesy NAIA National Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (APPLY HERE) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA) have provided the opportunity for NAIA women administrators to participate in the NCAA/NACWAA Institute for Administrative Advancement (IAA) which is the premier "level one" leadership development program for women in intercollegiate athletics administration. The past three years, the NAIA has provided two tuition grants that pays for the $500 per participant fee that covers all registration fees, lodging and meal expenses. (Travel is not included.)



The Tuition Grant seeks NAIA women administrators who desire to further advance their collegiate administrative career and form networking and educational opportunities with other female collegiate athletics administrators. If you are interested in attending the NACWAA Institute, regardless of whether you are awarded the tuition grant, then you’ll need to submit your application directly to NACWAA.



Testimonials from 2016 NAIA Tuition Grant Recipients:

Wendy Reid, Sports Information Director, at Olivet Nazarene University, “I remember feeling very intimidated once I received the bios of the women I would be at the conference with, but quickly learned that they were all so much more than the title of their job at the big Universities that they work for. Great speakers, amazing discussions and fellowship. I was a little out of my comfort zone sometimes, but the experience was so worth it.”

Jamie Adams, Associate Director of Championship Events, at the NAIA National Office, “I left the Institute not only energized, but with new tools that I was able to put to use as I continue to improve myself and my commitment to my career. Of course, the biggest benefit is all the supportive women (both the presenters and the other attendees) that you meet throughout the week who want to help you succeed.”



For more information on the NACWAA, please visit www.nacwaa.org.

If you have any questions regarding the NAIA Tuition Grant, please contact Kristin Gillette (kgillette@naia.org, 816-595-8104).

Please note that the Leadership, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee will serve as the selection committee.

Requirements:

• Applicants must be an NAIA female athletics administrator/coach during the year of application AND

• have never attended a NACWAA Institute

• The applicant must be a current dues paying member of NACWAA (or can join membership this spring)

$500 Stipend shall include:

• registration fees, lodging and meal expenses. (Travel is NOT included).

Deadline for Nominations:

• February 15th