Viking Cheer Squad Takes Spartan Invitational Title

Missouri Valley earns a final score of 79.3

January 21, 2017

Marshall, Mo. (January 20, 2017)- The Missouri Valley College cheerleading squad opened its 2017 competition season at the Missouri Baptist University Spartan Invitational in St. Louis, Mo., Friday evening. The Vikings finished as the cheer division champions, earning a score of 79.3.

The Vikings competed for the first time this season, and put together an impressive performance. Two judges scored the cheer event. The first judge awarded Missouri Valley with a score of 86.6, the best of any team competing by over seven points. The second judge award the Vikings a score of 78, also the best of any team by three points.

Missouri Valley finished with an average score of 82.3, but received a three-point deduction to their score. The Vikings finished with a total score of 79.3, taking the team championship. Placing second at the event was Concordia (Mich.) University with a score of 72.65.

Next up for the Missouri Valley cheerleading squad is the Sterling (Kan.) College Invite, Friday, Jan. 20, in Sterling, Kan.