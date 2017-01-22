Moss has Record-Setting Night in NAIA Game of the Week

The Generals defeat No. 17 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 100-84

January 22, 2017

Story by Richard Thiberville, Jr., LSU- AlexandriaPhoto by Amber Cesair, LSUA Media Team

Alexandria, LA – LSUA forward Brandon Moss set a new LSUA single-game scoring record with 35 points as the #1-ranked Generals finished the first half of conference play at 9-0 with a 100-84 win over the #19-ranked Our Lady of the Lake Saints Saturday night at The Fort in the NAIA Game of the Week presented by Stretch Internet.

The Generals found themselves facing an early deficit as the Saints jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead on Allen Wilcher’s bucket just 2:30 into the game. But LSUA immediately went on an 11-1 run that gave the Generals the lead for good. Evan Smith’s long ball with 17:30 left in the half put the Generals up 11-8, a lead LSUA would not relinquish. The run ended with a Hayward Register three that pushed the lead to 14-8.

But there was fight still in the Saints, as OLLU scored six of the next eight points to get back to 16-14 on Darion Brown’s three. But the Generals student section got to Brown and he was immediately tagged with a technical foul, allowing Hayward Register to sink two free throws and give the Generals breathing room again. That would turn into a four-point possession as Brandon Moss would score on the ensuing LSUA possession.

That sequence kicked off a 16-6 LSUA run which gave the Generals their first double digit lead of the night, culminating with Joseph Feraci going inside to Brian Sylvester on back-to-back possessions for lay-ins, pushing the score to 32-20 LSUA with less than 12:30 to go before halftime.

The Generals worked the rest of the half to slowly build up the lead, hitting its peak on Brandon Moss’s three pointer with less than 2:30 to go before the break that gave LSUA a 51-31 advantage. LSUA took a 55-40 lead into the locker room.

LSUA slowly tried to pull away to start the second half, getting the lead back up to 20 points five minutes into the period on Brian Sylvester’s lay-in off Evan Smith’s feed to make it 69-49. But the Saints charged right back, going on a 10-0 run that cut the lead down to just ten points as Darion Brown’s pair of free throws made the score 69-59.

But the Saints would get no closer as Feraci’s three on the ensuing LSUA possession set off a 15-5 Generals run that Brandon Moss completed by getting three points the old-fashioned way to build the lead back up to 20 points at 84-64 with less than 9:00 left in the game.

OLLU would again get a run going to cut the lead back down to 11 points on Joe Jackson’s bucket and foul that cut the lead to 90-79 with 4:30 to go. But the Generals put it away, closing the game out with ten of the contest’s final 15 points.

“Tonight’s effort was really special against a really good ball club,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro. Getting a win like we did tonight against the quality of opponent we faced in Our Lady shows we aren’t settling with the success we’ve already had. Brandon Moss was spectacular tonight in front of a bunch of family who traveled all the way from Alabama to watch him play. I was very happy with the rhythm he had, especially at the free throw line, where he was outstanding. Our players, while not scoring much, contributed in a lot of different way that was key to our success tonight. We’re happy to have finished the first half of conference play undefeated, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to achieve our goals.”

Brandon Moss’s record 35 points came on ten of 15 shooting, including two from long range on three attempts. Coming into the contest a 60% free throw shooter on the season, he was 13 of 15 at the charity stripe against the Saints. Hayward Register, who tied the old LSUA single game record earlier this season with 29 points against SAGU, hit six threes to account for 18 of his 20 points in the contest. Gilbert Talbot was perfect on all five of his shots, and hit seven of his nine free throw attempts to finish with 17 points. Brian Sylvester finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 14 points and a team high nine boards.

The Generals (19-0, 9-0 RRAC) shot 58.5% from the field as a team, and hit ten three-pointers to finish the night 47.6% from long range. LSUA was also strong from the charity stripe, hitting 28 of their 36 free throw attempts. Our Lady of the Lake (10-6, 5-4 RRAC) shot 42.2% overall and was held to just 30.3% from three, well below their 40.3% average coming into the night.

#1 LSUA starts the back half of conference play looking to finish the season sweep of Langston on Thursday night. Tip off between the Generals and Lions is set for 7:00 P.M. in The Fort.