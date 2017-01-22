Strong Showing at Missouri Valley Invitational

Over 30 NAIA wrestling programs in action over the weekend

January 22, 2017

By Andy Pulverenti, Missouri Valley Sports Information Director

Marshall, Mo. (January 21, 2017) - (Brackets) The Missouri Valley Invitational took place Friday and Saturday at the Burns Athletic Complex in Marshall, Mo., with over 30 programs from the NAIA making the trip. Nearly 400 student-athletes competed at the event, featuring teams from as far away as California, Montana and Florida.

This year’s Missouri Valley Invitational was the largest in the seven-year history of the event. A total of 32 NAIA wrestling programs competed, including 15 Nationally ranked programs and ten teams currently ranked in the top 15.

“We are definitely one of the best small college wrestling tournaments in the country,” said Missouri Valley Men’s Wrestling Head Coach Mike Machholz. “We grew by eight teams from last year’s event, and considering we started with just seven schools back in 2011, we are very proud of what this tournament has turned into.

This year’s event also featured many individually ranked wrestlers in the NAIA. With so many teams coming to the event from all areas of the country, Machholz adds this tournament gives people a glimpse of what might happen at the 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championship, Presented by USA Wrestling Kansas, which takes place March 3-4 in Topeka, Kan.

“Our goal was to create a National tournament-like atmosphere, with highly ranked teams and highly ranked individuals”, said Machholz. “Plus, teams from all over the country came to the event, giving us a good cross-section of talent, with possible previews of National tournament matchups.”

This year’s Missouri Valley Invitational team champion was No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) University, which finished the event with a team score of 180.5 points. Placing second as a team was the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) with 117 points, while Indiana Tech placed third with a score of 115.5 points. The Most Outstanding Wrestler Award went to Tyler Fraley of Williams Baptist (Ark.) College, who won the 141 pound weight class. He finished with two pins, one technical fall and two major decision victories on the weekend.

The No. 19 Missouri Valley men’s wrestling team will next compete at the Heart Duals, hosted by Baker (Kan.) University, Jan. 28.