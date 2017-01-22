No. 3 Saint Xavier Downs No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Game of the Week

January 22, 2017

Story provided by Saint Xavier (Ill.) Athletics

CHICAGO, Ill. – Huge performances by senior guard Mikayla Leyden (Chicago, Ill./Trinity), junior guard Kara Krolicki (Mokena, Ill./Lincoln-Way East) and junior center Brittany Collins (Des Plaines, Ill./Maine West) were instrumental in helping No. 3 Saint Xavier University take down No. 23 Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.), 115-91, in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Shannon Center in Chicago. The Cougars (19-2 overall/11-2 CCAC) shot an impressive 64 percent (46-for-72) from the field to fuel the victory, while also playing well on defense holding the NAIA’s highest scoring team well under its season average (108.7 points per game). SXU led nearly the entire contest and used an 11-0 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to pull away for good.

Krolicki led all scorers with 29 points and also recorded five steals, while Collins logged her fifth straight double-double behind 24 points and 13 rebounds. Collins also was a force defensively for the Cougars blocking a career-high seven shots in the game. Leyden had a stellar all-around effort as well compiling 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Also scoring in double figures for Saint Xavier were freshman guard/forward Chanel Fanter (Crystal Lake, Ill./Crystal Lake South) with 16 points and junior guard Casey McMahon (Orland Park, Ill./Stagg) with 10.

The 115 points were the most points scored by SXU in a game this season and the sixth time that the squad has topped the century mark. At the half, Saint Xavier led 70-36 and held its largest lead of the day, 76-39 (37 points), early in the third quarter. The Tigers were led by freshman guard Sammy Stejskal with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Defense was also vital to the Cougars’ success Saturday as 18 steals helped create 25 turnovers by Olivet Nazarene. In addition, SXU held a special ceremony at halftime of Saturday’s game celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2006-07 team that finished 29-3 overall and advanced to the second round of the 2007 NAIA Division I National Championship.



Saint Xavier (19-2 overall/11-2 CCAC) heads up to Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, January 25 for a conference match-up against Trinity International University (Ill.). The road game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start at Van Dixhorn Arena.