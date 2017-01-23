Baker Earns Another First Place Finish

Baker took home first-place out of nine teams at Saturday's Lindenwood-Belleville Classic.

January 23, 2017

Story by Baker Athletics

BALDWIN CITY, Kansas – The Baker University dance team earned a first-place finish for the second-straight day, as they took home first-place out of nine teams at Saturday's Lindenwood-Belleville Classic.

Baker finished with 91.86 points, four points ahead of second place Missouri Baptist.

To view the full list of results, please see below.

1st Place – Baker – 91.86 pts.

2nd Place – Missouri Baptist – 87.53 pts.

3rd Place – Oklahoma City – 86.13 pts.

4th Place – Calumet – 85.33 pts.

5th Place – Point Park – 81.57 pts.

6th Place – Lindenwood-Belleville – 78.60 pts.

7th Place – St. Francis – 75.37 pts.

8th Place – Stephens – 71.63 pts.

9th Place – St. Xavier – 67.67 pts.