Hiscock Mr. Clutch as Hastings Upends No. 4 Northwestern

Broncos defeat Northwestern in Double-Overtime, 90-85.

January 23, 2017

Story by Adam Maser, Hastings Athletics

HASTINGS, Neb. - In a wild game that spanned regulation and two overtime periods, the Hastings College men's basketball team found a way to upset No. 4 Northwestern 90-85 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon in Lynn Farrell Arena.



At the end of regulation, things looked a little bleek for the Broncos trailing by five 70-65 when Colton Kooima connected from behind the arc with 1:00 remaining.



Hastings would call a timeout setting up a play that freed up Rich Williams on the left wing as he would answer with a 3-pointer of his own to make it 70-68 with :47 to go.



The Broncos would need to get a stop as Kooima missed a 3-pointer giving life to Hastings. Trey Moore would then attack the rim drawing the foul as he would have a chance to tie the game at the charity stripe.



Moore calmly made both free throws to tie the game 70-70 with :11 to go.



Northwestern's Derek Buysse tried to attack the rim but Drew Callaghan steeped in his path drawing the offensive foul giving the Broncos one final shot. But Hastings would not be able to connect at the buzzer as the game would head into overtime.



Late in overtime, it appeared Hastings had a great chance to pull off the upset when Trey Moore buried a jumper with :27 to go giving the Broncos a 79-77 lead.



Northwestern would turn to Kooima as his 3-point attempt would miss but Justin Van Kalsbeek put the offensive rebound back in to tie the game 79-79 with :02 remaining.



With Moore's half court shot missing the mark, the game would go into a second overtime.



The second overtime would remain close with Kooima putting the Red Raiders on top with a runner in the lane 85-84 with 1:08 to go.



Hastings would waste little time as Moore would find Bart Hiscock on the left wing as he would drain a 3-pointer for the 87-85 lead with :52 remaining.



Kooima would try and attack the basket but he would get turned away on the Red Raiders next possession with Jake Hansen ripping down the rebound.



Williams would get fouled and make both free throws to make it 89-85 with :33 to go.



Northwestern would get three chances on its next possession but could not find the bottom of the net as Hastings would hold on for its fourth victory over a Top 25 team this season.



Moore led the way with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting to go along with seven assists. Williams added 23 points on the bench connecting on 8-of-18 shots from the floor and 3-of-7 from downtown.



Connor Musiel finished with double figures at 10 points while Hiscock added seven points. Callaghan added nine points while pulling down seven boards.



Kooima led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting.



Hastings improves to 12-11 (6-5) on the year and will be back in action Wednesday Jan. 25 hitting the road to take on Concordia with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. at Walz Arena in Seward, NE.