No.19 Wolves Take Down No. 3 Cougars in Dramatic Fashion
Story by Cardinal Stritch Athletics
Milwaukee, Wis. (January 18, 2017) - Tonight, the No. 19 Cardinal Stritch University Wolves defeated the No. 3 Saint Xavier Cougars in an impressive last second 69-68 victory.
The Pack now moves to 10-2 in the CCAC with a 16-4 overall record. This loss was the second loss of the year for the St. Xavier Cougars.
A game winning free throw from Jenny Shernell(Sussex, Wis.) along with her 11 rebounds and and seven points helped lead Stritch to victory. Maranda Huibregtse (Oostburg, Wis.) spearheaded the Pack tonight with 22 points and six rebounds. Following in her footsteps was Kelli Schrauth (Campbellsport, Wis.), with 16 points and eight boards. Also with a notable performance was Nicole Fenner, (Sheboygan Falls, Wis.)adding 13 points shooting 100 percent from the arc.
First Quarter
The Wolves started off hot out of the gate. They converted an offensive rebound, for a Haley Ream (Huntley, Ill.)three-point basket to give them a 7-3 advantage. Not more than one minute later, Huibregtse assisted Ream in yet another three ball. Huibregtste continued to stay hot tallying her sixth point with a little over four minutes to play. Teammate, Nicole Fenner, gave the Pack a nine-point advantage off of an additional Huibregste assist. Stritch shot 66.7 percent from the arc outscoring the Cougars 24-13 in the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The Cougars came out to fight in the second, quickly cutting the Wolves lead to only six. Huibregtse stopped their momentum with a fade away jumper in the paint sending the score to 28-20. Despite the Wolves impressive defense, the Cougars kept getting shots off, shooting their 23rd three-point basket with 2:50 to play. Stritch went into halftime with a 41-32 lead, spearheaded by Huibregtse with 14 points and Schrauth with nine points and four rebounds.
Third Quarter
The Wolves did not score for the first two minutes and 15 seconds of the quarter. The Cougars continued to chop down the Wolves lead but a three-point basket and a SXU turnover shifted all the momentum back to Stritch's side. Fenner's hot hand gave the Pack a 53-44 lead with 3:58 to play but SXU started to come back with a minute to go. With seven seconds left, Huibregtse drove in for a layup to end the third with a 57-53 advantage.
Fourth Quarter
The Pack started off the last quarter with a steal and break away layup from Ream. SXU did not give up, as they continued to get a good amount off shots off, bringing the game back with in three with 6:34 to play. A three-point play from Schrauth added a little bit more cushion to the Wolves lead. With 2:12 on the clock, the Cougars pulled within one point of the Pack. SXU took their first lead of the game off of their 13 made three-pointer out of 37 attempts. Schrauth then tied the game up, 68-68 with a jumper in the paint. After being fouled on a last second shot attempt, Shernell sank one of two of her free throws to give the Pack a 69-68 victory.
"We showed a lot of heart today in our upset of the Cougars," said Head Coach John Pfaffl. "They have so many weapons offensively that we did not know if we could slow them down. Everyone that received floor time gave us great minutes tonight. Jenny was huge on the boards and had some key blocks. Haley and Nick shot the ball well today. Kelli got her points tonight and improved her defense, and Maranda was simply a warrior on both ends of the floor."
The Wolves will be back in action on Saturday against Holy Cross College, game time 1:00 pm.