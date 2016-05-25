Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Jan. 24

Georgia Gwinnett starts season on top
January 24, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett starts its 2017 season with a No. 1 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The first regular season poll will be released Feb. 14.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):
• Georgia Gwinnett starts off its season with a No. 1 ranking after winning its third-straight national title last season in a 5-2 victory over Xavier (La.). The Grizzlies hauled in all 13 first-place votes and 343 total points.
• The Grizzlies have held the No. 1 rank for 20-straight polls, dating back to May 21, 2014.
• The Grizzlies begin their title defense on Jan. 28 against NCAA Division I Kennesaw State (Ga.). 
• 2016 runner-up Xavier claims the No. 2 ranking. The Gold Rush earned 332 points in this edition.
• Rounding out the top five is Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 3 with 321 points, Keiser (Fla.) at No. 4 with 305 points and Northwestern Ohio at No. 5 with 304 points.
• The four teams that dropped out of the Top 25 are: Dalton State (Ga.), former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.), Pikeville (Ky.) and IU Southeast (Ind.).
• The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented each.
• Georgia Gwinnett (2015 & 2016), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07) Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.
• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rakings in the Top 25 (29), Azusa Pacific and Fresno Pacific are second with 23 each.

Poll Methodology:
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason – (Jan. 24)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL Record FINAL POINTS
1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 26-0 343
2 2 Xavier (La.) 17-8 332
3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-4 321
4 7 Keiser (Fla.) 20-4 305
5 5 Northwestern Ohio 16-4 304
6 8 Coastal Georgia 13-4 287
7 9 William Carey (Miss.) 13-8 275
8 13 Westmont (Calif.) 10-9 261
9 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-7 242
10 NR San Diego Christian (Calif.) 0-0 234
11 10 Aquinas (Mich.) 23-8 226
12 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 13-8 216
13 11 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 12-10 206
14 16 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 15-9 195
15 15 Warner (Fla.) 16-5 189
16 18 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-4 172
17 17 McPherson (Kan.) 13-6 165
18 NR William Woods (Mo.) 0-0 162
19 19 Mobile (Ala.) 11-8 146
20 23 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-10 135
21 20 Bethany (Kan.) 0-0 114
22 21 Middle Georgia State 11-9 111
23 RV Marian (Ind.) 11-1 92
24 24 Tennessee Wesleyan 0-0 85
25 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-9 76

Dropped from the Top 25: Dalton State (Ga.); former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.); Pikeville (Ky.); Indiana Southeast

Receiving Votes: Missouri Valley 66; Abury (Ky.) 64; Pikeville (Ky.) 28; Biola (Calif.) 27; Indiana Southeast 19; Davenport (Mich.) 17; Indiana Wesleyan 17; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 13; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 12; Missouri Baptist 11; Hastings (Neb.) 5; Loyola (La.) 3

^ Postseason Poll May 25, 2016