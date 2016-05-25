2017 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Jan. 24

Georgia Gwinnett starts season on top

January 24, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 26-0 343 2 2 Xavier (La.) 17-8 332 3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-4 321 4 7 Keiser (Fla.) 20-4 305 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 16-4 304 6 8 Coastal Georgia 13-4 287 7 9 William Carey (Miss.) 13-8 275 8 13 Westmont (Calif.) 10-9 261 9 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-7 242 10 NR San Diego Christian (Calif.) 0-0 234 11 10 Aquinas (Mich.) 23-8 226 12 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 13-8 216 13 11 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 12-10 206 14 16 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 15-9 195 15 15 Warner (Fla.) 16-5 189 16 18 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-4 172 17 17 McPherson (Kan.) 13-6 165 18 NR William Woods (Mo.) 0-0 162 19 19 Mobile (Ala.) 11-8 146 20 23 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-10 135 21 20 Bethany (Kan.) 0-0 114 22 21 Middle Georgia State 11-9 111 23 RV Marian (Ind.) 11-1 92 24 24 Tennessee Wesleyan 0-0 85 25 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-9 76

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern– Defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett starts its 2017 season with a No. 1 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The first regular season poll will be released Feb. 14.• Georgia Gwinnett starts off its season with a No. 1 ranking after winning its third-straight national title last season in a 5-2 victory over Xavier (La.). The Grizzlies hauled in all 13 first-place votes and 343 total points.• The Grizzlies have held the No. 1 rank for 20-straight polls, dating back to May 21, 2014.• The Grizzlies begin their title defense on Jan. 28 against NCAA Division I Kennesaw State (Ga.).• 2016 runner-up Xavier claims the No. 2 ranking. The Gold Rush earned 332 points in this edition.• Rounding out the top five is Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 3 with 321 points, Keiser (Fla.) at No. 4 with 305 points and Northwestern Ohio at No. 5 with 304 points.• The four teams that dropped out of the Top 25 are: Dalton State (Ga.), former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.), Pikeville (Ky.) and IU Southeast (Ind.).• The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented each.• Georgia Gwinnett (2015 & 2016), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07) Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rakings in the Top 25 (29), Azusa Pacific and Fresno Pacific are second with 23 each.• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here

Dropped from the Top 25: Dalton State (Ga.); former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.); Pikeville (Ky.); Indiana Southeast



Receiving Votes: Missouri Valley 66; Abury (Ky.) 64; Pikeville (Ky.) 28; Biola (Calif.) 27; Indiana Southeast 19; Davenport (Mich.) 17; Indiana Wesleyan 17; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 13; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 12; Missouri Baptist 11; Hastings (Neb.) 5; Loyola (La.) 3

^ Postseason Poll May 25, 2016