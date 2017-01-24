2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 1

Grand View (Iowa) moves up to top spot

January 24, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national runner-up Grand View (Iowa) moves up to the No. 1 position in the first edition of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, announced today by the national office. The second regular-season installment will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7.



Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• Grand View (Iowa), the NAIA National Invitational runner-up a season ago, brings in all seven first-place votes and 67 total points.

• The Vikings moved up one position from the preseason edition as they have gone 3-0 in the 2017 campaign. A signature win came against then-No. 8 (tie) St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Jan. 18 in a 3-0 sweep.

• Grand View next matches up with No. 9 Clarke (Iowa) on Feb. 1.

• No. 2 Warner (Fla.) moved up one spot. The Royals face Dordt (Iowa) and Park (Mo.) on Friday to open up their season.

• The biggest mover in the poll, No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.), stands with a 3-0 record. Unranked in the preseason Top 10, the Braves have already taken down defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Missouri Baptist back on Jan. 17.

• With the loss to Ottawa, Missouri Baptist falls down to No. 4.

• Robert Morris (Ill.) improves one spot and locks down the fifth position.

• The Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Two teams have claimed the No.1 ranking during the 2017 season: Missouri Baptist (preseason) and Grand View (No. 1 poll).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 1 | Jan. 24, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Grand View (Iowa) (7) 3-0 67 2 3 Warner (Fla.) 0-0 60 3 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 3-0 56 4 1 Missouri Baptist 2-1 51 5 6 Robert Morris (Ill.) 1-0 50 6 5 Park (Mo.) 0-0 41 7 4 Lourdes (Ohio) 2-1 37 8 10 Missouri Valley 3-1 35 9 7 Clarke (Iowa) 1-3 26 10 T8 Hope International (Calif.) 4-1 25

Dropped From Rankings: No. 8 (tie) St. Ambrose (Iowa).

Others Receiving Votes: St. Ambrose (Iowa) 16; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 5; Graceland (Iowa) 5.