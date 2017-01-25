NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week — No. 3
January 25, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 11 Midland (Neb.) (17-5, 9-2 GPAC) at No. 25 Briar Cliff (Iowa) (17-6, 7-4 GPAC)
Saturday , Jan. 28 | 4 p.m. CST | Newman Flanagan Center | Sioux City, Iowa
Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet
• The Warriors look to get revenge on the Chargers, as Briar Cliff won, 84-66, earlier this season.
• The Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season title is still up for grabs as Midland is tied for first with Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), while Briar Cliff sits in fourth-place, only two wins behind.
• Briar Cliff is currently on a three-game winning streak with victories over Doane (Neb.), then-No. 4 Northwestern (Iowa) and Grace (Iowa).
• Midland is on a seven-game winning streak with a key victory over then-No. 4 Northwestern.
• Since the last matchup between the Warriors and the Chargers on Dec. 10, Midland has gone 8-3 and defeated one Top 25 opponent – then-No.4 Northwestern. Briar Cliff boasts an 8-2 mark, including one win against Top 25 teams – then-No. 4 Northwestern.
• Midland looks to grab the rebounding advantage as the Warriors lead the NAIA in total rebounding defense (28.1). The Warriors offense is led by Diamontae McKinley, who is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total 3-point field goals made (76) and No. 10 in 3-point field goals made per game (3.4).
• Briar Cliff aims to grab the offensive advantage as the Chargers are ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in total 3-point field goals made (275) and No. 12 in total scoring offense (2,021). The Chargers offense is powered by Erich Erdman, who leads the NAIA in free throw percentage (93.5) and is ranked No.17 in total scoring (451).
• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.
• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.
Around NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball(Through games played on Jan. 24)
• Cornerstone (Mich.) owned the No. 1 ranking in the fourth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll that was released on Jan. 24. The next Top 25 poll will be released on Feb. 7. For the complete rankings, click here.
• Rochester (Mich.) leads the NAIA with 23 wins, followed by Bethel (Ind.) at 20 and Cornerstone at 20.
• There are no undefeated teams remaining.
• There is currently one school searching for its first win of the season.
• Joel Johnson of Corban (Ore.) holds the highest field goal percentage in the NAIA at 70.5 percent (129-183).
• Asbury (Ky.) is leading the NAIA in team scoring, averaging 103.4 points per game. Senior guard Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) leads the nation in scoring at 31.3 points per game.
• Ohio Christian scored an NAIA season-high 149 points against USCAA Wright Stat-Lake (Ohio) on Jan. 10.
• Rochester leads the NAIA in scoring defense, as the Warriors are allowing only 61.2 points per game. Following the Warriors is Cornerstone allowing 66.9 points per game.
• Warner leads the nation in assists per game (20.7), followed by Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) with an average of 20.0 assists per game.
• Mikon Hewitt of St. Thomas (Fla.) is averaging 2.8 steals per game, which is tops in the NAIA.
• Other Top 25 matchups this week:
o Wednesday – No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at RV Morningside (Iowa)
o Wednesday – RV Michigan-Dearborn at No. 18 Indiana Tech
o Thursday – No. 3 Warner (Fla.) at RV Keiser (Fla.)
o Saturday – No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan at No. 4 Bethel (Ind.)
o Saturday – No. 7 Indiana East at RV Indiana Southeast
o Saturday – No. 10 Robert Morris (Ill.) at RV St. Francis (Ill.)
o Saturday – No. 11 Midland (Neb.) at No. 25 Briar Cliff (Iowa)
o Saturday – No. 20 Saint Francis (Ind.) at RV Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
• 2016-17 Player of the Week:
o Nov. 28: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Dec. 6:Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
o Dec. 13: Daniel Woll, Huntington (Ind.) | Release
o Jan. 3: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Jan. 10: Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
o Jan. 17: Lane Mahurin, Indiana Wesleyan| Release
o Jan. 24: Jay Mayernick, Northwest Christian (Ore.) | Release
