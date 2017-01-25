NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week — No. 3

Warriors look for revenge on the Chargers

January 25, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

No. 11 Midland (Neb.) (17-5, 9-2 GPAC) at No. 25 Briar Cliff (Iowa) (17-6, 7-4 GPAC)

Saturday , Jan. 28 | 4 p.m. CST | Newman Flanagan Center | Sioux City, Iowa

• No. 11 Midland (Neb.) heads to Sioux City, Iowa, to take on No. 25 Briar Cliff (Iowa) in the third NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.• The Warriors look to get revenge on the Chargers, as Briar Cliff won, 84-66, earlier this season.• The Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season title is still up for grabs as Midland is tied for first with Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), while Briar Cliff sits in fourth-place, only two wins behind.• Briar Cliff is currently on a three-game winning streak with victories over Doane (Neb.), then-No. 4 Northwestern (Iowa) and Grace (Iowa).• Midland is on a seven-game winning streak with a key victory over then-No. 4 Northwestern.• Since the last matchup between the Warriors and the Chargers on Dec. 10, Midland has gone 8-3 and defeated one Top 25 opponent – then-No.4 Northwestern. Briar Cliff boasts an 8-2 mark, including one win against Top 25 teams – then-No. 4 Northwestern.• Midland looks to grab the rebounding advantage as the Warriors lead the NAIA in total rebounding defense (28.1). The Warriors offense is led by Diamontae McKinley, who is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total 3-point field goals made (76) and No. 10 in 3-point field goals made per game (3.4).• Briar Cliff aims to grab the offensive advantage as the Chargers are ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in total 3-point field goals made (275) and No. 12 in total scoring offense (2,021). The Chargers offense is powered by Erich Erdman, who leads the NAIA in free throw percentage (93.5) and is ranked No.17 in total scoring (451).• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

