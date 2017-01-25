NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Weekly Report - No. 3 (Jan. 25)

Top 10 matchup in GPAC play marked as Game of the Week

January 25, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) (18-4, 11-2 GPAC) at No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) (19-2, 10-2 GPAC)

Saturday, Jan. 28 | 2 pm CST | Mitchell, S.D.

• Sitting in the two and three spots in the latest Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) ratings, the No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) Broncos travel north to take on No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in a big-time conference matchup. With only two losses each in the GPAC, this game could weigh heavily on the conference tournament seeds.

• In the first meeting this season between the two heavyweights, Hastings’ walked away with a 65-62 upset win over the then-No. 1 Tigers. The history between the Broncos and Dakota Wesleyan sees the Broncos with a dominating 17-5 overall record against the Tigers. The last win for Dakota Wesleyan over Hastings was in the first round of last season’s GPAC tournament when the Tigers ousted Hastings, 75-67.

• Both programs are looking to head back to Sioux City, Iowa, for the national championship after seeing their runs cut short last year. Hastings was knocked out in the first round, while Dakota Wesleyan advanced to the quarterfinals, but fell to the Cinderella of the championship, Goshen (Ind.).

• Dakota Wesleyan looks to get ahead on the offensive side, as it ranks No. 3 in the NAIA in 3-point percentage (.399). Led by Ashley Bray, who ranks No. 1 individually in free throw percentage (.955) and No. 8 in 3-point percentage (.446), the Tigers hope to find their advantage beyond the arc. Bray will be the player to watch for Dakota Wesleyan, as she averages 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, leading her team in both categories.

• For Hastings, no players rank statistically in any individual categories, showing the balance of the Broncos. Only senior Holly Hild averages double digits with 10.8 points per game, while three players follow close behind averaging around nine points per game – MaKenzie Willicott (9.82), Shandra Farmer (9.7) and Rachel Jelden (9.5). The Broncos do provide a pesky defense, however, as they average 32 defensive rebounds per game and have earned 247 steals on the year. Each major stat category on the team is taken by a different Bronco – Hild with the most points per game, Jelden recording 6.83 rebounds, Farmer earning 2.5 assists and Emma Grenfell documenting 1.8 steals.

• Both programs have been ranked all of the regular season so far, with Hastings’ only not earning a preseason ranking. Dakota Wesleyan took over the No. 1 spot in the first regular season poll and has maintained a place in the Top 10 since. For the Broncos, after receiving votes in the preseason, they have powered back to move up to No. 14 in the first regular season poll and now has found themselves in the Top 10 as well since then.

Around NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 24)

• No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) extended its streak in the top spot as it improved to 20-0 on the year, adding even more to one of its best starts in program history. Last season, St. Francis was knocked out in the first-round of the NAIA National Championship.

• The only other unbeaten left in Division II stays with Southeastern (Fla.), which now boasts an 18-0 unblemished record. The Fire continue to move up in the Coaches’ Poll as they recently earned a No. 7 ranking, up one from the last edition. With only six Sun Conference contests left this season, the Fire are looking to repeat as conference champions.

• Only two teams have reached the 20-win mark at this point in the season: St. Francis and No. 6 Davenport (Mich.) (20-2).

• Last season’s national champion, Marian (Ind.), returns at the No. 5 spot in the most recent poll. The Knights are 19-3 and hold a conference-best 9-1 record. The red banner in 2016 represents the first-ever title in program history after defeating Southern Oregon, 59-48.

• Eight conferences still have an undefeated leader this far into league play – Cascade Collegiate Conference, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, North Star Athletic Association, River States Conference, The Sun Conference and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

• No. 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) suffered its second loss on the year as it fell in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Contest to No. 16 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). The Cougars move to 19-2 on the year and hold an 11-2 record in the CCAC.

• Keanna Gray of Indiana Tech was named this edition’s National Player of the Week for the first-ever time in her career as a Warrior. Gary is a rebounding force as she ranks No. 2 nationally in total rebounds (261), No. 3 in offensive rebounds per game (4.8) and total rebounds per game (12.4) and No. 4 in defensive rebounds per game (7.5). For the complete release, click here.

• Every team in Division II has earned at least one win.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Wednesday – No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) at No. 2 Concordia (Neb.)

o Wednesday – No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at No. 11 Morningside (Iowa)

o Wednesday – No. 18 Tabor (Kan.) at No. 14 Friends (Kan.)

o Saturday – No. 16 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) at No. 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

