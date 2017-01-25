NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 3 (Jan. 25)
January 25, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media InternNAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) (17-4, 4-3 MSC) at No. 2 Georgetown (Ky.) (19-1, 7-0 MSC)
Saturday, Jan. 28 | 4:00 p.m. EST | Davis-Reid Alumni Gym | Georgetown, Ky.
• Saturday features a Mid-South Conference (MSC) regular-season matchup in a defensive battle between No. 2 Georgetown (Ky.) and No. 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) at 4:00 p.m. EST.
• Georgetown’s only loss this season came to Bethel (Tenn.) in the Southern States Athletic Conference - Mid-South Conference Challenge, 75-73
• Since its only loss on Nov. 19, Georgetown is on a 11-game winning streak with notable victories over then-No. 19 Pikeville (Ky.).
• Cumberlands is on a two-game winning streak after falling to then-RV Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 73-66. The Patriots are coming off an impressive victory over then-No. 10 Pikeville, 74-56, on Jan. 21.
• The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Patriots, 33-9. The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 26, 2016, when Georgetown won, 62-58.
• Georgetown looks to grab the defensive advantage as the Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in turnover margin (6.2) and are ranked No. 7 in total blocks (82). Georgetown’s defense is led by Chris Coffey, who is ranked No. 3 in total rebounds (194), and Darion Burns, who is ranked No. 4 in assist to turnover ratio (4.8).
• The Tigers offense is highlighted by Trent Gillbert, who ranks No. 6 in the NAIA in total 3-point field goals made (61) and No. 7 in 3-point field goals made per game (3.1).
• Cumberlands hopes to make a statement as the Patriots rank No. 1 in total rebounding defense (27.7) and No. 5 in scoring defense per game (63.5). The Patriots defense is powered by Chance Morton, who ranks No. 17 in total rebounds (155).
• MSC standings has Georgetown in first-place with a conference record of 7-0, followed by Life (Ga.) in second-place at 6-1 and Cumberlands tied with Pikeville in third-place with a 4-3 record.
Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball(Through games played on Jan. 24)
• LSU Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 19-0 record.
• There are two teams tied for the most wins in the NAIA – Columbia (Mo.) and Biola (Calif.), both teams boast 20 wins.
• Two programs are still searching for their first victory.
• LSU Alexandria maintains the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Jan. 17. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here.
• Rashad Brackeen of Peru State (Neb.) earned the national Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here.
•Taran Buie, a guard from Science & Arts (Okla.), leads Division I in scoring with 425 points and 26.56 points per game.
• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds the rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with an 11.7 average and 211 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Andravious of Tougaloo (Miss.) with 185 and 11.5 per game.
• With 8.9 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 160 total assists in 18 games.
• This week’s Top 25 matchups:
o Tuesday – (7) Biola (Calif.) def. (RV) Vanguard (Calif.), 83-74
o Thursday – (10) Pikeville (Ky.) at (2) Georgetown (Ky.)
o Thursday – (12) Texas Wesleyan at (20) SAGU (Texas)
o Thursday – (13) Carroll (Mont.) at (9) Montana Western
o Thursday – (21) Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at (20) SAGU (Texas)
o Saturday – (18) Cumberlands (Ky.) at (2) Georgetown (Ky.)
o Saturday – (5) Westmont (Calif.) at (RV) Hope International (Calif.)
o Saturday – (6) Dalton State (Ga.) at (22) Faulkner (Ala.)
