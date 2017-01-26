NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 3

No. 10 Baker travels to William Penn for NAIA Game of the Week

January 26, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 10 Baker (Kan.) (16-4, 14-2 Heart) at RV William Penn (Iowa) (13-6, 11-4 Heart)

Saturday, Jan. 28 | 12 p.m. CST | Oskaloosa, Iowa

• Saturday pits a pair of Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) foes looking to hold steady in the league title race, as No. 10 Baker (Kan.) travels to William Penn (Iowa). The Wildcats are currently tied atop the Heart standings with a 14-2 league mark, while the Statesmen are 2.5 games off the pace at 11-4.

• Baker, which boasts a 3-0 all-time mark against William Penn in league play, won the initial meeting this season, 75-67, on Nov. 19. Four Wildcats ended the game in double-digits, led by Kelsey Larson with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including a 4-for-7 mark from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Cook also had a strong performance, registering 11 points and 11 rebounds en route to her then-first double-double of the year.

• The Wildcats have won three-straight since dropping a 80-75 decision against No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) on Jan. 18. Baker’s most recent 77-46 victory against Avila on Wednesday was nothing short of a dominant performance. The Wildcats outscored Avila 45-23 in the second half, and ended the contest with a 45-26 advantage in rebounding. Individually, Cook led the way with a season-best 19 points, while Jessica Zweifel more than doubled her season average with 15 points. In total, 10 different Baker players scored at least two points.

• Baker showcases a stout defense, especially in the paint, as the team ranks No. 1 nationally in total blocks (109), No. 2 in blocks per game (5.5) and No. 4 in defensive rebounds per game (31.2). Offensively, the Wildcats are dangerous from beyond the arc, averaging 8.9 3-points per game and shooting 37.6 percent from long range – both rank among the top five nationally.

• Kelsey Larson is one of the leaders for Baker. The Iola, Kan., native averages 11.0 points per game, while also pacing the club with 29 steals. Larson’s best offensive performance of the year came on Jan. 21 against Clarke (Iowa), as the senior tallied a career-high 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including eight 3-pointers.

• Similar to Baker, William Penn owns a three-game winning streak entering Saturday. The Statesmen’s most notable victory during the stretch was a 72-67 victory at Central Methodist last Saturday. William Penn outscored the Eagles 24-6 in the first quarter and proved an ability to hang on, as Central Methodist outscored the club in each of the next three periods. Vashti Nwagbaraocha tallied a game-high 15 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds – good for her fifth double-double of the year.

• William Penn ranks among the top 12 nationally in total blocks (No. 7; 87), blocks per game (No. 8; 4.6), total steals (No. 9; 235) and steals per game (No. 11; 12.4). The team is 7-1 at home this season.

• Alyssa Phillips is the key player for William Penn, leading the team in points per game (14.5), total rebounds (162), total blocks (44) and field goal percentage (56.8 percent). The senior forward has scored in double-digits 13 times this season, including a current stretch of five-straight games. Phillips posted a career-best 39 points against NAIA Division II Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on Nov. 5.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 25)

• Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) topped the Coaches’ Poll for the third-straight edition and 21st time in program history after receiving 10 first-place votes and 250 total points in the third regular-season installment on Jan. 17. For the complete release, click here. The fourth regular-season edition is scheduled to release on Jan. 31.

• Freed-Hardeman (20-0), No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (21-0) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (20-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

• The Warrior’s 21 victories also leads the NAIA. Lewis-Clark State has not lost a regular-season contest since falling to Great Falls (Mont.), 71-62, on Feb. 27, 2016.

• Every program in Division I has at least two victories this season.

• Cumberlands (Ky.) head coach Melissa Irvin is one victory shy of reaching the 400-win plateau for her career. Irvin has led the Patriots’ women’s basketball program for 20 season and boasts a 399-212 career record.

• Jeff Soderquist, who is the head coach at John Brown (Ark.), enters Thursday two victories shy of his 300th career victory. The Golden Eagles have won three-straight en route to a 13-6 record on the year. John Brown returns to the floor Thursday against Bacone (Okla.).

• Shawnee State (Ohio) boasts the Division I’s best scoring offense, averaging 90.3 points per game. Conversely, Westmont (Calif.) holds its opponents to an average of 46.3 points per game, good for the stingiest defense to this point of the season.

• Oklahoma City’s Daniela Wallen leads the nation in scoring at 24.2 points per game and steals at 4.1 thefts per contest.

• Linet Juma of Texas College is the leading rebounder in Division I, averaging 15.9 boards per game.

• Kourtney Pennywell of LSU Shreveport (La.) was named this week’s NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week. For the complete release, click here.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Tuesday – No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) def. No. 21 Biola (Calif.), 71-35

o Wednesday – No. 15 Benedictine (Kan.) def. No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.), 101-92

o Saturday – No. 25 Montana Western at No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

o Saturday – No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.) at No. 6 Shawnee State (Ohio)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• For the first time in NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Championship history, the event will be hosted in Billings, Mont., at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Action will run from March 15-21 for the 37th annual event. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.