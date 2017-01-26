Mahurin Joins 2,000 Point Club

Mahurin became fifth player in Indiana Wesleyan history to reach 2,000 points

January 26, 2017

Story by Indiana Wesleyan Athletics

MARION, Ind. -- Indiana Wesleyan University men’s basketball senior forward Lane Mahurin had a historic night on Tuesday as he became the fifth player in program history to score 2,000 career points.

Mahurin connected on the second of two free throw attempts with 12:16 remaining in the first half vs. Goshen (Ind.) in Luckey Arena. Indiana Wesleyan won the game 87-78.

“I thought I bricked the second free throw even worse than the first one,” said Mahurin. “Funny thing is when I hit my 1,000th point in high school it was the same thing, I missed the first free throw and hit the second.”

The Rockville, Indiana native is the fifth member of the 2,000 point club. He joins Perry Frank, Durand Walker, Jordan Weidner, and Aaron Brothers in the exclusive club.

“It is a good group of guys to be with,” lamented Mahurin. “It is nice to get it out of the way because it was something I would think about and this is a five person game and not a one person game. But it is really nice to have. My brother never got to 2,000 so this gave me a little more incentive.”

Lane’s brother, RJ Mahurin, played three years at Indiana State before transferring to Indiana Wesleyan for his senior season so he could play one season with Lane. The brothers helped Indiana Wesleyan win the 2014 NAIA Division II National Championship.

Mahurin is currently having the best statistical season of his career. He is averaging career-highs with 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. The senior is shooting 53.6-percent from the floor and has a career mark of 55.4-percent.

“The coaches give me a good position to score points and my teammates are so good around me that I get a lot of easy looks,” said Mahurin. “I don’t consider it that big of a thing but I do like to hold it over my brother.”

Indiana Wesleyan is currently ranked No. 6 in the NAIA DII Top-25 Coaches’ Poll with a 19-4 record. IWU clashes with No. 4 Bethel (Ind.) on Saturday in Mishawaka, Indiana.