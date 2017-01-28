No. 10 Baker Uses Big Second Half Comeback to Defeat (RV) William Penn

NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Game of the Week

January 28, 2017

By Tyler Price, Baker (Kan.) Assistant Director of Athletics for CommunicationsIn this week’s installment of the NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, the No. 10 ranked Baker (Kan.) Wildcats used a huge second half push to defeat (RV) William Penn (Iowa), 71-67, and remains in first place in the Heart of America Athletic Conference standings.

With the win, the ‘Cats move to 17-4 overall, and 15-2 in conference action and is still tied with Benedictine in the conference standings, while William Penn drops to 13-7, and 11-5 in the Heart.

Baker was able to come away with victory late in the fourth period, as Kelsey Larson hit the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds remaining.

After a William Penn turnover, Larson nailed two free-throws to capture Baker’s third- straight Heart victory.

The Statesmen outscored the ‘Cats in every quarter except the fourth, leading by as many as eight points in the final period.

Larson led Baker in scoring with 19 points, while Mackenzie Cook scored 15, and Jessica Zweifel netted 10.

Syndey Buchel led the team in rebounds with nine, while also recording two blocks and a steal.

The ‘Cats were able to force fifteen turnovers and held the Statesmen to 30-percent shooting in the second half.

Baker was outrebounded, 50-37, but held the Statesmen to just nine points in the third quarter and the ‘Cats get the season sweep over WPU.

The No. 10 Wildcats will next take on Missouri Valley on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Collins Center.

