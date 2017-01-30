Patriots Powers Past Second-Ranked Georgetown in NAIA Game of the Week

Cumberlands take 97-63 road victory

January 30, 2017

Story by Tommy Chasanoff, Cumberlands Sports Information Director

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Facing their second top-ten team in eight days, the 18th-ranked University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) men’s basketball team used a 20-0 to start the game to upset second-ranked Georgetown (Ky.), 97-63, in Mid-South Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Davis-Reed Alumni Gym. With the win the Patriots improve to 19-4 overall and 6-3 in MSC play, while the Tigers fall to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

Cumberlands wins the opening tip and on the ensuing possession Kelsley Wilkinson hits the jumper to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead. UC scores seven unanswered points, including four from Chance Morton, to take a 9-0 lead with 17 minutes left in the first half. Bernard Samuel and Marquis Yates hit back-to-back layups to extend the lead to 14-0 five minutes in. UC extended their lead to 20-0, before Georgetown’s Chris Coffey converted a dunk to put the Tigers on the board. Cumberlands went on a 13-12 run over the next five minutes to give the Patriots a 33-14 advantage with 8:21 remaining. On Georgetown’s next possession, Samuel intercepted a pass and finished on the other end with a dunk to extend UC’s lead to 35-14. The Patriots went on a 9-5 run over the course of a four minute span to take a 44-19 lead with 4:28 remaining. The two teams traded baskets over the finals minutes, giving Cumberlands a 52-26 edge at the break. The Patriots shot 58% on 18 for 31 shooting in the opening period, including 6-11 from behind the arc.

Georgetown started the second half on a 7-3 run to cut the lead to 55-33, three minutes in. Yates led charge as he netted Cumberlands first ten points of the second half, extending UC’s lead to 62-37 with 14:47 remaining. Eddie Tornes hit three triples as part of a 10-7 run to give the Patriots a 72-44 lead with 11:44 remaining. Georgetown used a 12-10 run, over the next six minutes to cut the lead to 82-56 with 5:49 left in the second half. UC extended its led to 88-61 as Tornes hit a pair from behind the arc, two of his part of his career-high eight three-pointers, including seven in the second half. The Patriots ended the game on a 9-2 run for the 97-63 final.

Tornes 24 points was a new career-high, and his eight triples double his previous career-best of four. Yates finished with 21 points, while Wilkinson added 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Morton earns his sixth double-double of the season recording ten points and ten rebounds in the win.

The 97 points tied Cumberlands season-high, which they set on December 17 against Hiwassee. The Patriots finished the game shooting 54.2% from the field, while holding Georgetown to 31.5% shooting. Troy Steward led the Tigers with 18 points, while Edson Avila added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Patriots will return to the court Thursday, February 2, when they host Life at 8 p.m. This is the Shoes 4 the Soul Game, where UC will be collecting new shoes and donations for the Shoes 4 the Soul program. Live coverage of the game can be found here.