Deno of Purdue Northwest Surpasses 2,000-Point Plateau

Deno becomes second player in program history to hit milestone

January 30, 2017

Story provided by Purdue Northwest Athletics

HAMMOND, Ind. – In a historic day for Purdue University Northwest women's basketball, the No. 15 Pride took down visiting Roosevelt University, 80-65, in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday at the Fitness & Rec Center.

Prior to the contest, the Pride (18-6, 13-2) honored its three seniors – Darien Thompson, Katie Wampler, and Cassidy Deno – for senior day, with Deno needing just 14 points to reach 2,000 for her career.

She didn't disappoint.

The senior hit her first 4-of-5 from 3-point land and added a jumper at the 6-minute mark of the second quarter to not only reach the mark, but help PNW jump out to 47-30 halftime lead.

All three seniors led the way in the win, as Thompson (Anderson, Ind./Anderson) scored a team-best 22 points and added four assists and five boards; Deno (Otterbein, Ind./Benton Central) finished with 19 points, four assists, two blocks and a steal and Wampler (Scottsburg, Ind./Scottsburg) added her second double-double of the season with 14 points (4-of-5 from the field) and 12 rebounds.

The Pride led 23-9 after the first quarter thanks to nine – three triples – points from Deno.

Deno currently has 2,005 career points with six regular-season games remaining.

She joins former Purdue Caumet great Lee Ann DeYoung (1984-1988), in the 2,000-point club. DeYoung finished her career with 2,565 points.