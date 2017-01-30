Cornerstone's Kyle Steigenga surpasses 2,000 career points

Golden Eagles earned a 67-64 road win at Madonna (Mich.)

January 30, 2017

Story by Aaron Sagraves, Cornerstone Athletics

LIVONIA, Mich. – Kyle Steigenga recorded 30 points which put him over 2,000 for his career while Cory Cox connected on six triples for the second straight game as the duo lifted the No. 1 ranked Golden Eagles to a 67-64 road win at Madonna. The victory lifts Cornerstone to 22-2 on the season while they are 15-1 in the WHAC. CU will return to action on Wednesday, February 1 when they host Lourdes University at 7:30 p.m.

Game Flow

In one of their last big road tests of the regular season, the Golden Eagles got off to a big start as Cory Cox connected on back to back triples after MU hit a pair of FT’s to open the game. That lead grew to eight after a layup from Kyle Steigenga but the Crusaders fought back to tie it at 16-16. Cox then used a personal 12-0 run (three made 3’s and three FT’s) to put CU up 28-16 but Madonna would close the half on an 18-7 run to make it 35-34 Cornerstone at the break.

The Crusaders came out with four straight points to open the second to take their largest lead of the game (38-35) and the back and forth scoring would ensue over the next 10 minutes when it was 50-50 with 9:37 to play. CU then went on a quick 6-0 spurt, finished off by a 3-pointer from Steigenga and after MU cut it back to two, Kyle hit a second triple to put CU up 59-54. Madonna then scored the next five points to tie it, but again Steigenga stepped up big with a 3-point play and his 3rd three-pointer of the game to give CU a 65-59 lead and then hung on 67-64.

Say What?

“Kyle made some big plays for us as he always does but this is a big win for us on the road in a tough environment. Now we head home and only have to leave Grand Rapids one more time for the remainder of the regular season” – Head Coach Kim Elders

By the Numbers

30/11 – Kyle Steigenga finished with his 11th double-double of the season

6 – Cory Cox had his second straight game with six 3-pointers made (went 6-6 from FT line as well)

14 – Game-high 14 rebounds for Sam Vander Sluis

.400 – CU won despite making just 22/55 shots from the field

.118 – CU limited the home Crusaders to a dismal 2/18 from behind the arc

Up Next

Cornerstone heads home for their next contest which comes Wednesday inside Mol Arena against Lourdes University at 7:30 p.m.