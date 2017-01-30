Warriors’ streak halted by Chargers in NAIA Game of the Week

Briar Cliff (Iowa) defeated Midland (Neb.), 89-79

January 30, 2017

Story by Midland Athletics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – No. 11 Midland University saw its eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon by No. 25 Briar Cliff University in the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week. The Chargers successfully swept the season series from the Warriors with an 89-79 triumph.



“This was a disappointing loss for us,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “We didn’t rebound or defend at the level that is required to beat a really good team on the road. Although we’re dissatisfied with this result, we believe in this group and are excited about what February hold for us.”



The Warriors were uncharacteristically out-rebounded by the Chargers, 24-18. Midland entered the contest leading the NAIA in rebounding defense and ranked among the best in the country in rebound margin.



Midland’s defensive deficiency on Saturday also stood out as an outlying blemish for the season. The Warriors lead the GPAC in scoring defense per game and are among the NAIA leaders in that category as well. Briar Cliff’s 89 points scored are the most MU has allowed to an opponent all year.



Offensively the Warriors had little trouble, but it wasn’t enough to offset their struggles on the other end of the court. Midland shot 64 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc in the loss.



Briar Cliff knocked down 12 three-pointers, including some clutch daggers late in the second half to put the game out of reach.



Midland’s Damon Overton and Briar Cliff’s Erich Erdman scored 24 points apiece. Diamontae McKinley chipped in 20 points for MU while Alex Starkel added 14 points and five rebounds in the loss.



The setback drops Midland (18-6, 10-3 GPAC) from its first-place tie in the conference standings. Briar Cliff improves to 19-6 (9-4 GPAC) with the victory.



The Warriors return to action on Wednesday at Hastings College for an 8 p.m. tipoff.